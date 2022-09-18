Queensland Country Life
Government invests in biosecurity

By Future Beef
September 18 2022 - 8:00pm
Lumpy Skin Disease causes swelling of lymph nodes across the animal's body. Photo: AW Coetzer, E Tupparainen, S Babiuk and DB Wallace.

The Queensland Government's recent announcement of $22 million over five years, followed by an ongoing annual investment of $2.4 million, will boost prevention and preparedness for biosecurity emergencies to ensure the protection of Queensland livestock and supply chain industries.

