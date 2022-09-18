The Queensland Government's recent announcement of $22 million over five years, followed by an ongoing annual investment of $2.4 million, will boost prevention and preparedness for biosecurity emergencies to ensure the protection of Queensland livestock and supply chain industries.
Activities will further strengthen prevention and preparedness efforts in response to the threat of emergency animal diseases including Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and African Swine Fever (ASF).
Queensland and Australia remain free from FMD, LSD and ASF.
An incursion would have the potential to cause significant and far-reaching impacts to Australia's livestock industries, including considerable economic losses and restrictions.
Queensland's Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Allison Crook said the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries was working with other government departments and key livestock industry and supply chain stakeholders to ensure emergency animal disease preparations were timely, informed and united.
"We know the key to Australia's defence is vigilance, early reporting and ensuring every livestock supply chain enterprise has adequate biosecurity measures in place," Dr Crook said.
"We continue to collaborate with our livestock industry networks and are encouraging everyone along the supply chain to look, report and protect."
Livestock owners know their animals best. Key actions you can take now are:
Keep up to date with the latest developments about emergency animal diseases at daf.qld.gov.au.
You can also check out our emergency animal disease preparedness eHub, which brings together resources and information at daf.engagementhub.com.au/animal-disease-preparedness.
This article was produced by FutureBeef - a collaboration between Meat & Livestock Australia and the Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australian agriculture departments.
