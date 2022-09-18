LOOK - for and know the signs of emergency animal disease

REPORT- suspect cases of FMD, LSD or ASF to your veterinarian and the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888 immediately

PROTECT - your livestock and livelihood

Have a biosecurity management plan that it is being followed by everyone who visits your property. To create a farm biosecurity management plan or for more information visit www farmbiosecurity.com.au