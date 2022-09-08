Stud and commercial producers across Queensland chased the variety of genetics on offer at the inaugural CQ Premier Charolais bull sale at Gracemere on Monday, to see it top at $38,000.
The quality line-up of meticulously bred bulls were offered by six Queensland Charolais Studs - Mountview Charolais, Reids Charolais, Tanic Charolais, Elite Cattle Co, Veejay Downs Charolais, and Appleton Charolais.
In total, all 46 bulls offered sold to represent a clearance rate of 100 per cent, gross $786,000 and average $17,087.
It was the Reid family of Reids Charolais, Hally Creek, who headlined the sale, with Reids Rap R58E (P) hitting the top price of $38,000 by way of a bid from Stephen and Alison Kajewski, Bettafield, Emerald,
Sired by Reids Nelson N3E (P) and out of Reids Molly H15 (P), the 24-month-old tipped the scales at 922 kilograms and measured 40 centimetres in scrotal circumference.
The red factor bull scanned 144 square centimetres for eye muscle area and 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
Rabs is now off to stud duties at Bettafield Charolais and Charbray stud, which Mr Kajewski said he'll join the stud's other red factor sire.
"We really liked this bull coming into the sale, because he reminded us of our highest selling bull, Bettafield Right-on, which we sold for $20,000, just recently in Emerald", Mr Kajewski said.
"His good temperament, good muscle pattern, and his meat to bone ratio is just ideal for what we're looking for.
"The Reid family's bulls are bred in the ticks, similar to our operation, and where our bulls go, they've got to be hardy and survive, so the bulls that are bred in the ticks are desirable."
Bettafield is running around 450 breeders at the moment, and are selling around 120 stud bulls a year.
"We've only got one other red factor sire working our Charolais breeders at the moment, so this bull will join him," he said.
"We try to run three red sires all the time, which is also included in our Charbray breeding as well."
The sale-topping bull was just the tip of the iceberg for the Reids Charolais draft, with their 15 lots clearing for an average of $21,733.
Reids Charolais stud principal David Reid acknowledged their top bull, Reids Rap, was a very complete and well balanced sire.
"He's by one of our very prominent Charolais bulls at home called Nelson, and we've sold 25 bulls alone by him this year," he said.
"His calves have been really consistent, plenty of bone and good skins on them and they're the type of cattle we believe the industry is chasing at the moment.
"Rabs is also out of an aged cow that has had a calf ever year since she was two."
In all, Mr Reid said the family's draft of bulls sold "terrifically" on the day.
"We're extremely pleased with the result and we found particularly the red factor bulls had a very strong following," he said.
"There was a lot of competition on all of the bulls sold on the day."
Two Charolais bulls made the second top price of $30,000.
Glen Waldron and Kim Groner of Elite Cattle Company, Murollock, Meandarra, sold their bull Elite Really Red (P), to Warren and Katrina Gleeson of Fairview Cattle Company, for $30,000.
The 22-month-old tipped the scales at 914kg, and measured 41cm in the scrotum.
He boasted an EMA of 144sq cm, and P8 and rib fats of 10mm and 8mm, respectively.
Also selling at $30,000 was Veejay Downs Rocco (P), offered by James and Aleisha Pisaturo of Veejay Downs Charolais, Inga Downs, Dingo, and knocked down to Two In One Investments Pty Ltd.
Sired by DSK TGL Meridian M5E (P/S) and out of DSK ME Flossy L97E (P), the 23-month-old weighed in at 876kg, boasted an EMA of 145sq cm, P8 and rib fats of 10mm and 8mm respectively, and an intramuscular fat of 6.2pc.
Each achieving bids of $28,000 were the Reid family's Rish R91E (P), heading to Lake Lofty Pty Ltd, Meadowbrook, Dysart; and Reids Seb S6E (P) knocked down to WR and K Geddes, Milman.
Ian and Katrina Bebbington of Mountainview Charolais, Cambooya, sold 12 bulls for a top of $18,000, and average of $11,416.
David and Helen Reid of Reids Charolais, Hally Creek, sold 15 bulls for a top of $38,000, and average of $21,733.
Tania and Nicole Hartwig of Tanic Charolais, Glandore, Monto, sold seven bulls for a top of $18,000, and average of $14,000.
Glen Waldron and Kim Groner of Elite Cattle Company, Meandarra, sold two bulls for a top of $30,000, and average of $25,000.
James and Aleisha Pisaturo of Veejay Downs, Inga Downs, Dingo, sold nine bulls for a top of $30,000, and average of $17,666.
Will and Susan Appleton of Appleton Charolais, Native Bee, Clermont, sold one bull for $16,000.
Among the sale's volume buyers was Two In One Investments Pty Ltd purchased eight Charolais bulls for an average of $17,000.
While, Charters Towers buyer Strathmore Exports Pty Ltd secured four bulls for an average of $15,750.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
