Inaugural CQ Premier Charolais bull sale hits a top of $38,000 at CQLX

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated September 8 2022 - 8:22am, first published 8:00am
Top price bull Reids Rab R58E (P), sold for $38,000 and is pictured with vendors Helen and David Reid of Reids Charolais, Hally Creek, buyer Stephen Kajewski, Bettafield Charolais and Charbray stud, Emerald, and selling agent Georgie Connor, GDL. Pictures by Ben Harden

Stud and commercial producers across Queensland chased the variety of genetics on offer at the inaugural CQ Premier Charolais bull sale at Gracemere on Monday, to see it top at $38,000.

