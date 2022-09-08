The Bureau of Meteorology has warned Queenslanders that more storms are on their way today, with some areas facing falls of up to 50 millimetres.
BoM forecasters say a cold front associated with a low-pressure system will move across eastern Australia today bringing rain and thunderstorms to parts of Queensland, along with New South Wales and Victoria.
Advertisement
Some of those storms will be severe, producing heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, damaging winds and possibly large hail.
Between 15 and 30 mm of rain is likely across much of inland NSW, northern Victoria and parts of southern Qld, with isolated totals up to 50 mm possible, especially with thunderstorms.
Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact the east coast Thursday night and Friday morning but lighter falls are expected before it clears offshore Friday night.
The rainfall is likely to lead to renewed river rises across many rivers already in flood.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.