Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Bureau of Meteorology may issue severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Qld and NSW

By Newsroom
Updated September 8 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Shutterstock

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned Queenslanders that more storms are on their way today, with some areas facing falls of up to 50 millimetres.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.