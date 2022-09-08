It's one thing to put exercise in your toolbox to help overcome depression, and another step entirely to swim the English Channel, but that's what Broken Hill's Brendan Cullen has recently undertaken.
In July the NSW sheep grazier became one of the 20 per cent of people who attempt the Mount Everest of open water swimming to make the distance, despite living 600 kilometres from his nearest beach.
Advertisement
The feat may never have happened if Brendan hadn't recognised that sport had always been part of his life and was something he needed at a time of deep depression in 2019, coping with the cruelty and uncertainty of managing the ravages of drought on his 20,230ha property, Kars.
As he told Lifeline, it had always been his dream to take over from his father, which he did, but drought and the stresses of rural isolation took their toll on his state of mind.
"That's probably the hardest thing you can do is accept that you've actually got something wrong with you, or acknowledging the fact that you need an out. You need a spell," he said.
It's having the courage to look for help that people have to find within themselves, Brendan said.
"That took all my strength," he said.
"Once I did there was lots of help - peer support, counsellors, the clinical aspect.
"The other thing to know is, we all carry an ego around that preserves us from our vulnerability.
"That's why things accumulate.
"That's my lived experience - once I asked for help, an enormous weight was lifted, but that took me four, five, six years to do."
Part of Brendan's diagnosis was understanding he had to change what he did to get through life, which is where the toolbox came in, to help him find a way out when he fell back into bad habits.
As far as the extreme decision to take on the iconic 33km stretch of water between England and France, Brendan said he was watching his brother swimming between Bondi and Bronte, and saw how much fun he was having.
"I came back and joined the local aquatic club," he explained. He also enlisted coach Mike Gregory and began three years of training and preparation.
Rather than look at his location beside Sturt's Stony Desert as a handicap, Brendan says he had plenty of options to train on - knocking out 35 or 40 minutes on his dam, or using a resistance band to tick off a session in his home pool, if his day got too big, and long distance 10km efforts at the YMCA pool at Broken Hill among them.
Then there was the system of nine connected lakes on his doorstep at Menindee, fed by the Darling River, which he said helped him swim in various temperatures and get used to cold water swimming.
Along the way he thinks he may be the first person to have swum the 15km length of the main lake.
Advertisement
"Above all, I swam with my coach in Port Philip Bay - I had to do a six-hour qualifier there, and it gave me salt water experience," he said.
And then it was time to put training in to practice.
Unlike Captain Matthew Webb, the first person to achieve the feat in 21 hours and 45 minutes, swimming breaststroke in 1875, Brendan swam freestyle, taking 17 hours to make the crossing.
"It was quite tidal - at one point I ran into a tidal rip so I probably swam close to 40km in all," he said. "I was doing 60 to 62 strokes a minute. That means I clocked up 68,000 strokes all up."
Unlike Captain Webb's experience, where he stumbled ashore to the sounds of a band playing Rule Britannia, Brendan hugged his coach and 'bawled his eyes out' for a good two minutes.
Advertisement
Now it's his mission to create awareness about managing mental health.
"My coach is really keen about paying it forward - we think it's a great idea to introduce people to open water swimming, even if they are in the outback," he said.
"I've noticed, people get to about 15 and just stop exercising. This could be an incentive for them to go on.
"You just feel so fresh in the mind, and you have energy."
Brendan said sharing his story a few years ago was another way he could give back, especially as it meant people felt comfortable talking to him.
Advertisement
"I had no idea there was so much hurt and pain out there," he said.
While it's hard to measure the success of efforts to offer a helping hand, Brendan said he had seen for himself the positive conversations around mental health that were happening these days that would never have taken place years ago.
A recent lunch raised over $35,000 for the local Lifeline Connect branch, which Brendan said would go a long way towards making counsellors available for people.
"The conversations need to keep going," he said. "I'm glad I took that first step. It's given me a new lease on life."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.