Origin Energy has pleaded guilty and been fined for releasing almost 800,000L of contaminated coal seam gas water on the Western Downs.
The company pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court in July and was subsequently fined $60,000 for releasing the water, which contained CSG contaminants, at two sites near Wandoan, north east of Roma, in 2020.
The releases impacted a landholder's dam used for stock and entered a nearby waterway.
According to the Department of Environment and Science, two CSG tanks overflowed at separate sites during a heavy rain event in February-March 2020.
About 339,000L were released and impacted about 2054sq m of land at one site, while about 451,600L were released and impacted about 700sq m at another site.
Origin said temporary panel tanks were being removed by a contractor from two pilot drilling sites when a series of "greater than expected" rainfall events occurred, causing rainwater and residual sediment containing an elevated salt content to spread to the surrounding soil.
The company said it self-reported both incidents at the time and was apologetic.
"Origin regrets and apologises for what occurred. We strive to operate responsibly and safely and meet every requirement of the environmental approvals we operate under," a spokesperson said.
It was charged with two offences of contravening a condition of an environmental authority under the Environmental Protection Act.
A DES spokesperson says as the environmental regulator, it "takes compliance issues seriously".
Origin is part of the $24.7 billion joint venture, Australia Pacific LNG, which was formed with ConocoPhillips (47.5pc) and Sinopec (25pc) in 2015.
Origin is responsible for the development of its CSG fields in the Surat and Bowen basins and the pipeline to the liquified natural gas facility on Curtis Island near Gladstone.
The project converts CSG to LNG for export to Asia and has a life span of at least 30 years.
The company also has exploration interests in the Beetaloo Basin in the NT and the offshore Browse Basin in WA.
Environmental group Lock the Gate Alliance says the fine will do nothing to deter similar behaviour in the future.
"A fine of $60,000 is pocket change for a company like Origin and will do nothing to dissuade it or similar companies polluting like this again in the future," spokesperson Carmel Flint said.
"The weather forecast is for another wet summer in Queensland and we hold grave fears that we will see another, perhaps even worse, contamination event such as this."
Origin says both sites were "extensively remediated" under a formal clean up notice from DES to a standard where there was "no residual risk of environmental harm".
It says it has also undertaken a review of its operations and taken steps to avoid a re-occurrence.
The Brisbane Magistrates Court ordered that $30,000 of that fine be paid to the DES to fund a project to restore or enhance the environment for the public benefit.
The company was also ordered to pay $5527 in investigation costs and $1500 in legal costs.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
