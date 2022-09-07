Victorian-based speckle park stud principals the Van der Drift family made an impact in Central Queensland on Wednesday with the Inaugural Northern Impact Black Diamond Speckle Park sale selling to a top of $25,000 for a complete clearance.
Demand and market affordability was shown on the day with spirited bidding from the stands, as predominantly new clientele tried to snap up some of the Macorna-based stud's newest genetics.
Murray, Andrew and Melissa Van der Drift offered 35 bulls on the day with the entire draft being sold under the hammer for a 100 per cent clearance, to average a strong $12,230.
Winton commercial operators David and Sarah Birchmore, Kiriwina Station put together a line up of bulls on the day, which included the top priced bull from the sale; the $25,000 Black Diamond M17 Ripstop R814.
Ripstop was one of the Van der Drifts featured Speckle bulls from the sale who recorded the lowest estimated breeding value for birth weight of the R drop bulls, ranking in the top 10 per cent.
The 28-month-old sire prospect was a son of Waratah Mars M17 and tipped the scales at 836 kilograms, with scans boasting 131 square centimetres for eye muscle area as well as 14mm and 10mm for P8 and rib fat.
The Birchmores were buying in bulk on the day, snapping up eight of the Black Diamond speckle bulls to average $14,625, including sale highlights Black Diamond 2D Reflex R887 and Black Diamond 1D Roll Away R900, paying $16,000 each.
Reflex recorded EBVs in the top 10pc for birth weight, while Roll Away was a standout EMA bull of the draft with figures in the top 5pc of the breed for EMA.
David Birchmore said he outlaid the money as Ripstop offered everything.
"He was a good package," he said.
"We focus on structure and he's got it all
"It is good to have the opportunity to purchase Speckle Park up here in the north, and for the current market we felt they were fair value."
The Birchmore family cross Speckle Park bulls over Droughtmaster cows and have been very happy with the progeny.
"We are getting better weight in our weaners and cents per kilo," Mr Birchmore said.
Second top price honours went to Black Diamond 65D Rock Climber R1121 who sold for $19,000 to Tina Armstrong, Princhester, Marlborough.
The son of Canadian sire Legacy Cliffhanger 65D was one of the first to be offered in Australia and ranked in the top 10pc for low birthweight EBVs.
At just 20 months old, he weighed in at 706kgs with recorded figures of 118 sq cm for EMA, had P8 and rib fat depths of 12mm and 10mm, IMF percentage of 6.7 and 90pc semen motility.
Ms Armstrong also took home Black Diamond 25U ROBO R789 early in the day, paying $17,000.
Kelvin and Kathleen Rule from Woodside Station at Charleville were volume buyers on the day, taking home eight bulls to average $8250.
Local buyers LE and CD Stewart, Comet purchased three bulls averaging $10,000 per head.
Selling agent Dane Pearce, Nutrien Rockhampton said at the conclusion of the sale, it was a very pleasing result being a first time sale.
"Being the first time for these speckle park breeders to bring bulls up to Central Queensland, it was a good decision," he said.
"They backed their judgment and back their cattle and brought a good draft of bulls here to Central Queensland".
Stud principal Murray Van der Drift said they were are really happy with the result.
"it was a very consistent sale," he said.
"It was great to see the two-year-old bulls we thought the market would want and we were really rewarded with the weight and size in those bulls that were ready to go work
"The yearling bulls came through and exceeded our expectations and were consistent throughout.
"We have had such a good year down home, sold a lot of extra bulls and we didn't have all two-year-old bulls, so we wanted to offer good quality yearling bulls so we aimed for the top of the age bracket and tried to bring bulls which would suit the client".
"We are looking forward to coming back bigger and better next year."
Selling agent: Nutrien
