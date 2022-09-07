The Welsh families, who are the largest single vendor of Charbrays in the country, offered 75 line of certified Huntington Charbray bulls, representing decades of carefully managed breeding, at their on-property sale near Taroom on Wednesday.
In all, 51 bull sold of the 70 offered to top at $17,000 and average $8250.
Topping the sale was Huntington Swagman (P), a 19 month old son of Huntington Nitro (P) (C4) from a Huntington breeding matron.
He weighed 768 kilograms, and has a eye muscle area of 126 square centimetres, with a 40 cm scrotum.
He was bought from Gympie district Charbray breeders Michael and Lindy Connolly, Emjay Charbrays.
Mr Connolly said he selected Swagman, due to his temperament, he has a nice and tidy underline, good hooded eyes, and a strong head.
He said he really was very good value on the day.
Mr Connolly will join him to mature aged cows to breed bulls to sell at the annual Woologa sale.
Big Horn Pastoral, Thangool, were the volume buyers finishing with 10 bulls to average $9000.
Selling agents were GDL and Elders, with Mark Duthie and Blake Munro sharing the selling rostrum.
