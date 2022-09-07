Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Huntington Swagman heads to Gympie for stud duties

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 7 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price buyers Michael and Lindy Connolly, Emjay Charbrays. Gympie with co- stud principal Matthew Welsh, and the $17,000 top price bull Huntington Swagman (P) (C4.Picture Helen Walker.

The Welsh families, who are the largest single vendor of Charbrays in the country, offered 75 line of certified Huntington Charbray bulls, representing decades of carefully managed breeding, at their on-property sale near Taroom on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.