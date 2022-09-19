Want a better understanding of the components of the grazing production system and scientifically-backed principles behind optimising grazing land productivity?
Join Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) senior beef extension officer Megan Willis for the Grazing Fundamentals EDGE workshop in Townsville on 13 October.
Personalised to your business, this workshop will help you develop a climate profile for your property and identify key areas for grazing management.
You will learn key concepts such as:
Ms Willis has been delivering GLM EDGE in the Townsville region for more than 10 years, with participants giving positive feedback such as "great workshop - informative and practical" and "very beneficial and well presented".
Discounted workshop prices are possible thanks to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Reef Grazing Extension Services through the Queensland Government Reef Water Quality Program. Tickets cost $250 per person (inc GST) for the first person from a business (usually $825) and $165 for each additional participant from a business.
Tickets include the workshop, workshop notes, a workbook and catering. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/grazing-fundamentals-edge-tickets-394110504127 or email megan.willis@daf.qld.gov.au.
