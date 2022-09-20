Many producers in north and north-west Queensland are supplementing cattle.
But how can they tell if they are getting the most from this investment?
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) senior beef extension officer Bernie English said to be cost-effective, supplementation programs must address the primary limiting nutrient first.
"Animal performance will be limited by the availability of the most limiting nutrient and supply of other nutrients will have no effect until this is corrected," he said.
In the dry season, the primary limiting nutrients are typically protein, then energy, then phosphorus.
"Protein levels in pasture drop off as the dry season progresses, so protein becomes limiting first," Mr English said.
"Energy becomes limiting when there isn't enough feed, or the feed is of very low quality.
"Low-quality feed becomes indigestible and provides low amounts of energy in the diet.
"Compounding this is the resulting low intakes of pasture.
"Both the quantity and quality of feed are important."
Mr English said phosphorus could be the limiting nutrient in acutely-deficient country, with demand for phosphorus higher during lactation and growth.
During the wet season, phosphorus becomes the primary limiting nutrient on phosphorus-deficient country, he said.
"Responses to phosphorus supplementation will be greater during the growing season," he said.
"On certain areas of 'basalt' country, phosphorus will be adequate, but levels of salt and sulphur may limit production."
Mr English said mature, dry pasture was usually low in protein. This results in reduced activity of rumen microbes, prolonging digestion and reducing intake of pasture.
"Providing a small amount of protein - 150 grams per day for dry pregnant breeders or 75g per day for weaners - may reduce weight loss and, in the very early dry season, may allow dry stock to make slight weight gains," he said.
"Correcting protein deficiencies for lactating cows in the dry season is much more difficult.
"Urea dry licks may not supply enough protein to correct the shortfall, due to the high requirements of lactation."
For more information about supplementation of northern cattle herds, search 'Nutritional management of breeders' at www.futurebeef.com.au.
There is a host of information available online at www.futurebeef.com.au, including the recently-updated 'Dry season management of a beef business' guide. You can also access DAF guides for feeding and supplementing weaners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.