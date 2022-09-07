Repeat buyers were treated to a good line-up of Aldinga genetics at the Piggott family's 34th annual Droughtmaster bull sale at Springsure, with local support driving the top price to $22,000 on Wednesday.
Terry and Catherine Piggott of Aldinga Droughtmasters sold 37 bulls out of the 48 offered, to record a sale average of $7918 and clearance of 77 per cent.
Advertisement
The sale started strong with the first lot of the day, Aldinga Majority 119 (P), selling for the $22,000 top price to repeat buyer Fred Noffke, Indery, Rolleston.
By Sugerland Honda and out of Aldinga Helia 117, the 21-month-old bull scanned 118 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
He also had P8 and rib fat depths of 10mm and 6mm respectively.
Tipping the scales at 860 kilograms, the sire prospect boasted a daily weight gain of 1.47kg/day and scrotal size of 46cm.
Mr Noffke runs a commercial Droughtmaster operation in-between Rolleston and Springsure.
He said Aldinga Majority 119 was the pick of the draft, with plans to put him over his heifers back at home.
"I really admired the scale of the bull, he's very well tempered and he had the right growth figures to back him in the ring on the day," he said.
The second-top price of $20,000 was achieved two lots later when Aldinga Mandate 137 (P) was purchased by RW and LT Berry Family Trust.
At 21 months of age, the son of Rosewood R Leroy (P) and Aldinga Jaycalyn YN 10 (P) weighed 770kg, had an EMA of 118sq cm and a morphology of 70pc.
The sire prospect had P8 and rib fat depths of 9mm and 6mm respectively.
Hayley Piggott sold her top bull Aldinga Monash 18 (P), to E Carr and sons Pty Ltd for $10,000.
The 23-month-olf sire prospect is the son of Sugerland Honda (P) and out of Aldinga Fawn (P).
He weighed 710kg, had an EMA of 115sq cm and a morphology of 60pc.
Bulk buying honours of the day went to three operations.
The E Carr and sons Pty Ltd purchased eight bulls with a top of $10,000 for an average of $6500, while Springvale Grazing secured five bulls to average $5200.
Advertisement
Gale Cattle Company also secured a quality draft of Aldinga bulls, purchasing four bulls for an average of $7000.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.