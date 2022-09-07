Queensland Country Life
Aldinga Droughtmasters bulls sell to $22,000 top at Springsure

Ben Harden
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:33am, first published 9:00am
Top price bull Aldinga Majority 119 (P), with repeat buyer Fred Noffke, Keronga, Rolleston, and Aldinga Droughtmasters' Hayley Piggott. Picture by Ben Harden

Repeat buyers were treated to a good line-up of Aldinga genetics at the Piggott family's 34th annual Droughtmaster bull sale at Springsure, with local support driving the top price to $22,000 on Wednesday.

