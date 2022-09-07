Queensland Country Life
Heartland Santa's group celebrate 30 years with ripper bull sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 7 2022 - 8:00am
Top Priced Darr Creek S100, with Steven Goodhew, PJH Livestock, Kathleen Franz, Brett Ellem, David Friend and Innes Fahey. Picture: Clare Adcock

The Heartland Santa Gertrudis group celebrated their 30th anniversary with a ripper sale result in Roma on Wednesday, achieving an impressive average of $11,719.

