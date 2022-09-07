The Heartland Santa Gertrudis group celebrated their 30th anniversary with a ripper sale result in Roma on Wednesday, achieving an impressive average of $11,719.
57 bulls were sold for a 100 per cent clearance, offered by Oakdale, Chinchilla; Murgo, Mungallala; Talgai, Nindooinbah; Dunrobin, Mitchell; Glenview, Nobby; Carntyne, Roma; Pinaroo, Bingara NSW; Whitalby, Dirranbandi; Chingerrie Hill, Wandoan; Tyndale, Nanango; Red Oak, Mount Gravatt East; Spring Creek, Crooble NSW; CG, Roma; Rockyview, Pilton; Darr Creek, Jandowae; Beefwood, Wallumbilla.
16 females were sold at an average of $2937, for a 50 per cent clearance.
After a bidding war for lot 42, Darr Creek S100, the auctioneer took a single and Yugilbar Pastoral Company, Baryulgil NSW, secured the top priced sire for $51,000.
The 23-month-old son of Dunlop Taj P484 and Oakdale Natalie 2032 weighed 746kg, with an EMA of 131 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 36cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and 11 millimetres respectively.
Vendor Kathleen Franz, Jandowae, said the top price result was unexpected, but one that the family was very pleased with.
"We had liked him right from when he was a calf and thought he had potential, but we're stoked with that result," Ms Franz said
"We're over the moon."
Ms Franz said it was her three children, Mitchel, Abbey and Bella, who run the Dar Creek stud, having been in the stud game since they were each given a classified heifer and begun participating in the Santa Gertrudis youth camps.
"They're all very excited," she said.
Buyer Brett Ellem, Yugilbar, said that the top price bull had good skin type, natural thickness, breed character, and a "very strong sirey head".
"He's structurally correct and his feet are great too," he said.
"I think that he's just what we need to put through the herd to keep going forward.
"He'll go straight into the stud herd, probably over our heifers this year.
So he'll go on the new genetics, just to increase things as quickly as we can.
"He'll probably get the pick of them, this fella, I'm very happy with him."
The biggest bulk buyer on the day was the Thornton family, Morven, who purchased 8 bulls for an average of $9125.
Other bulk buyers included Arrabury Pastoral, who took home five bulls at an average of $12,800, while the Flower family, Roma, secured four bulls for an average of $15,500, as did the Walsh family, Roma, for an average of $8000.
Bulls went to buyers in the local Roma area, as well as Injune, St George, Augathella, Bollon, Bell, Morven, Wallumbilla, Mitchell, Surat, Yuleba, and Goondiwindi.
