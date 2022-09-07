The two vendors behind Eidsvold Charolais bull sale had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday as they watched the top price and average eclipse last year's sale by 127 per cent and 60pc respectively.
With 92 bid cards scattered throughout the Eidsvold Saleyards, 65 bulls sold to a top of $50,000 and an average of $16,753 for a 100 per cent clearance rate.
That's compared to the 2021 sale, which saw a $22,000 top and $10,447 average.
Top price bull Clare Rock Star was offered by Alan and Natalie Goodland of Clare Charolais, Clare, Theodore, and sold for $50,000 to Silverstone Livestock, Albany, WA.
Rock Star is a homozygous polled 23-month-old weighing 998kg.
A son of Moongool N169 and out of Clare Rose, Rock Star is 39cm in the working gear, 13mm in P8 fat and 12mm in rib fat.
He has an eye muscle area of 147sq cm and intramuscular fat of 5.7 per cent.
Second top price bull Elridge Reload was offered by Ross and Paula Warren, Elridge Charolais, Gympie/Mary Valley, selling for $35,000 to Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
The 26-month-old, 1030kg Reload is sired by Allednaw Pablo and out of Elridge Alleganze.
He has P8 and rib fat measurements of 9 and 7mm, an EMA of 156sq cm, IMF of 5pc and scrotal circumference of 44cm.
Clare Charolais sold 26 bulls to average $18,192, while Elridge Charolais sold 39 bulls to average $15,794.
More to come.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
