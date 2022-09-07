Eidsvold Charolais sale rocks with record $50,000 top, $16,753 av

The two vendors behind the 11th annual Eidsvold Charolais bull sale had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday as they watched the records tumble.
With 92 bid cards scattered throughout the Eidsvold Saleyards, 65 bulls sold to a top of $50,000 and an average of $16,753 for a 100 per cent clearance rate - a sale record for both Clare Charolais and Elridge Charolais.
The top price and average eclipsed last year's sale, which saw a $22,000 top and $10,447 av.
Top price bull Clare Rock Star was offered by Alan and Natalie Goodland of Clare, Theodore, and sold for $50,000 to Jon Imberti, Silverstone Livestock, Albany, WA.
Mr Goodland said the record number of bidders helped propel the sale to new heights.
"It was certainly above expectations. It was a good surprise how strong it was," Mr Goodland said.
"We had our return clients, but then we had a lot of new people turn up, which is always good."
Rock Star is a homozygous polled 23-month-old weighing 998kg.
A son of Moongool N169 and out of Clare Rose, Rock Star is 39cm in the working gear, 13mm in P8 fat and 12mm in rib fat.
He has an eye muscle area of 147sq cm and intramuscular fat of 5.7 per cent.
Mr Imberti said there were a good number of top end sires in the sale and Rock Star was their pick, possessing several standout features they were looking for.
"He's a bull that's ticked all the boxes for us because he's got that top end growth but he still maintains a softness," Mr Imberti said.
"He scanned very well, with good eye muscle and fat, he's homozygous polled and has a good temperament to go along with it. We think he'll do a great job in our herd."
Second top price bull Elridge Reload was offered by Ross and Paula Warren, Elridge Charolais, Gympie/Mary Valley, selling for $35,000 to Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
The 26-month-old, 1030kg Reload is sired by Allednaw Pablo and out of Elridge Alleganze.
He has P8 and rib fat measurements of 9 and 7mm, an EMA of 156sq cm, IMF of 5pc and scrotal circumference of 44cm.
Clare Charolais sold 26 bulls to av $18,192, while Elridge Charolais sold 39 bulls to av $15,794.
Bulls went west to Aramac, north to Emerald and Mackay, south into the Brisbane Valley and Beaudesert, and more locally in the North and South Burnett.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
