Rain makes cropping a 'risky business'

Navigating summer crop planting and winter harvest with an outlook for above average rainfall through spring and early summer will be "risky business" for plenty of Queensland growers.
The forecast persistence of the negative Indian Ocean Dipole and the formation of a La Nina event may hinder field access to plant summer crop in the coming weeks and result in some yield losses and quality downgrades in winter crops.
AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor said many southern growers were waiting for soil temperatures to rise and paddocks to dry up, which could take two to three weeks, so further rain would be unwelcome.
Mr Taylor said with moisture profiles full, getting nutrition into the soil was another challenge.
"We're all starting at very, very low nitrogen bases, so combine that with $1200 a tonne plus urea makes for a very expensive and risky business," Mr Taylor said.
"In sorghum production - to target the yields that are potentially there with the massive moisture profile we've got, you could be looking at $350-$400/ha just in nitrogen, let alone seed at $60-$70/ha. It won't be hard to get somewhere up around $500/ha just in sowing costs. That's extraordinarily high."
There was also the risk of a denitrification or leaching event if it kept raining, he said.
In terms of the winter crop harvest later in the year, rain could really cause problems.
"Winter crops are filling grain, which is ideal to help dry things up, but the rainfall situation has been keeping up with the water use, so going into harvest with really really wet ground is going to be a challenge - particularly if it keeps raining," Mr Taylor said.
"The watersheds are all wringing wet, let alone the floodplains. If this keeps up, there's only one way it's going to go and it'll culminate with multiple flood events, or one significant one. If that lands somewhere around harvest, it will be potentially quite disastrous."
Mr Taylor said Central Queensland had been drier right throughout the year and had been getting the rain at the right time through the winter period, so some are in a good position.
However, Fairbairn Dam at 21 per cent capacity illustrates that CQ hasn't had the runoff that southern parts have had. Mr Taylor said those relying on irrigation would see little to no water allocation.
On the Condamine floodplain, Yandilla grower Jason Mundt has had seven floods in 13 months but was lucky enough to sow a winter crop and has prepared his summer ground for 500ha of sorghum in late September.
"It's a great place to start, but a La Nina this season is probably going to cause more damage than last season to be honest," Mr Mundt said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
