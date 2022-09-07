Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Police listen on gun delays

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firearm licence holders and dealers are hoping recent changes will reduce red tape. Picture by Brandon Long

Farmers and firearms dealers should be able to access and sell the guns they need more efficiently after the police minister and Queensland Police Service agreed to bring in more staff to clear a backlog of permits to acquire and licences.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.