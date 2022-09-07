Police listen on gun delays

Farmers and firearms dealers should be able to access and sell the guns they need more efficiently after the police minister and Queensland Police Service agreed to bring in more staff to clear a backlog of permits to acquire and licences.
The weapons licensing branch has brought in 10 new authorised officers to speed up the approval process and is moving to operating two shifts per day, seven days a week for the foreseeable future.
That means there will be staff for 15 hours per day, every day of the week, processing PTAs and licences.
The priority will be clearing the PTA backlog, then licence renewals, and then new licence applications.
It comes after the Shooters Union of Australia, industry representatives and members of Katter's Australian Party met with the state government at Queensland Parliament House last week.
Shooters Union of Australia president Graham Park said they also had a face-to-face meeting with the acting head of weapons licensing, who vowed to dramatically improve communication with shooting organisations and industry associations, including the Firearm Dealers Association of Queensland and Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia.
"I think we're at the early stages of getting there," Mr Park said.
"We have been critical and rightly so. We've done a hell of a lot of work, as have others, and the minister has stepped in and made sure they've gotten more resources.
"I think we've got to act in good faith and say, 'Let's be as helpful as possible to that process and see if it does begin to unfold and hope that's what will happen."
Mr Park said a smooth administration process would assist farmers in their pest control programs, help dealers with cashflow and keep people employed.
Police Minister Mark Ryan said the government had a good working relationship with firearms and weapons stakeholders and the QPS is responding to concerns with the weapons licensing applications.
A QPS spokesperson said police would continue to engage with stakeholders.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
