Weaner steers hit 746c at Roma

A total of 1629 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 746c and averaged 653c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 726c and averaged 658c, steers 280-330kg reached 646c and averaged 520c, and steers 330-400kg reached 614c and averaged 555c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 510c averaging 459c.
West Mac Pty Ltd, Gidgealpa, Innaminka, sold Angus cross steers to 648c reaching a top of $1959 to average $1739. BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 614c reaching a top of $2127 to average $2042.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charbray cross steers to 610c reaching a top of $2111 to average $1801. M and NE McKay, Macwood, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 608c reaching a top of $2168 to average $2076.
Dart Pastoral Co, Bannockburn Station, Torrens Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 536c reaching a top of $2004 to average $1803. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 520c reaching a top of $1773 to average $1472. The Charolais cross mickey bulls sold to 600c reaching a top of $1625 to average $1528.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 394c and averaged 394c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 568c and averaged 474c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 558c, averaging 450c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 430c, averaging 406c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 470c, averaging 418c.
Cows 330-400kg reached 350c and averaged 311c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 383c, averaging 336c, cows 500-600kg topped at 392c, averaging 368c, and cows over 600kg topped at 385c, averaging 373c.
RC Business, Maronga, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 385c reaching a top of $2464 to average $2082. DR Gordan, Peronne, Injune, sold Brahman cross cows to 364c reaching a top of $1997 to average $1820.
