Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers under 200kg top at 746c, average 653c at Roma

September 7 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers hit 746c at Roma

A total of 1629 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.