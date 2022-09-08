STUD stock agents believe early bull sale averages could be around 30 to 40 per cent higher than the same time last year.
Queensland Country Life crunched the numbers on the results thus far with at least 90pc of auctions enjoying higher averages.
One of the big success stories of August was Moongana Santa Gertrudis stud, Drillham, which almost doubled its 2021 sale average of $11,847 to $22,865 in Rolleston, while Bauhina Park Charolais and Angus sale lifted its average by $4865 to $18,903.
The trend of rising averages continued in the first week of September with Elite Cattle Company lifting its average for Black Simmentals from $13,160 to $17,818, while 4 Ways Charolais' average went from $18,360 to $24,203, the National Belmont Reds sale average went from $10,228 to $15,281 and Dangarfield Santa Gertudis stud's average rose from $12,136 to $22,922.
It was a similar story for several sale top prices too with the New Dimension Braford Sale at Bell reaching a new benchmark of $42,000, up from $18,000, while Raff Angus reached a peak of $50,000 at its Drillham sale, up from $32,000, and Talbalba Herefords, Millmerran, recorded a top of $91,000, up from $30,000.
Breed records have been reset early in the season too with Nioa stud setting a new Australian record price for Santa Gertrudis of $160,000 for Riverina Roland Sanchez.
GDL stud stock agent Peter Brazier said more sires were also heading into the state's western regions.
"It has been a really strong start to the season and I think averages are probably up by about 30 to 40pc on the same time last year," Mr Brazier said.
"What has been interesting to see is the amount of bulls going into the western country, and it is all types of bulls too from Herefords to Simmentals to Angus, to Santas.
"That has been really interesting to see and I think that can be put down to the good season everyone is enjoying allowing producers in those parts of the state the chance to run whichever cattle they like, where as in other seasons that decision might be made for them."
In August more Queensland-based buyers also notably either topped or led the volume orders at NSW sales.
"I think a lot of that also comes from the good season and producers looking to get into more flat-backed cattle," Mr Brazier said.
"The season is allowing people who would traditionally run more of your Brahman or Droughtmaster-type cattle to look at running things like Shorthorns, Angus or Herefords.
"That's because the market is paying a premium for those cattle with flat-backed genetics at the other end at the moment, but once the season turns those buyers will look to swing back to Brahman and Droughtmaster-type cattle. It's all just a part of the cycle."
However, Nutrien stud stock agent Colby Ede, believed it was due to price.
"I think a lot of buyers were looking a little further afield this year due to the strong prices we saw last year, but I don't think that it would have made much difference in the end," he said.
"Prices in both states are pretty strong and I can't see any reason why it would slow down in Queensland as the season rolls on into spring."
Around 1000 bulls will hit selling rings in Queensland next week, headlined by the National Braford Sale and Droughtmaster National Sale at Gracemere from next Monday.
