RECENT wet weather was enough to spur on prices at yesterday's store cattle sale at Dalby as heavier steers continued to range from 450 cents a kilogram to 500c/kg.
Despite the overall yarding dipping from 5202 last Wednesday to 3500, buyers remained undeterred and competition for steers in particular was high.
In some of the earliest pens sold before Queensland Country Life went to print, heavier steers for the restocker and processing markets ranged from 450c/kg to as much as 524c/kg, with most fetching about 480c/kg.
This was despite the absence of several processors who were not in attendance due to smaller yardings at other sales earlier in the week.
The heifer market also remained firm early, demanding similar prices to the steer counterparts.
Highlighting early offerings were Angus heifers from Palm Steel Trading Pty Ltd, Surat, which weighed 657 kilograms on average and sold for 468c/kg or $3076/hd.
Agent Ryan Dellit, Graham Henderson and Company, Dalby, said it was pleasing to see both categories remain strong on last week's prices.
"I think it is a little surprising to see the heifer job remain firm on last week, just given it has been so wet recently," Mr Dellit said.
"The quality on offer today [Wednesday] was pretty good, which I think has probably helped the heifer job kick on.
"As for the steers, those heavier steers are still pretty highly sought after by restockers and processors alike, so that has really helped them kick on again this week."
With the possibility of more rain during the weekend, Mr Dellit was confident the market would continue to hold firm.
"We did see quite a bit more cattle here last week, particularly from western vendors, who were looking to get their cattle to the saleyards before they potentially got flooded in," he said.
"From that perspective we are a little bit back in terms of the yarding, but the weather is starting to warm up a bit and there is a lot of feed around, which I think, should help the market continue on the sort of trend we are seeing."
In the day's later categories, yearling steers were about 25c/kg to 30c/kg dearer than last week and ranged in price from about 464c/kg to a top of 544ckg.
However, that trend didn't carry over to yearling heifers, which were slightly down and averaged about 321c/kg, while feeder heifers were up by about 35c/kg across the board.
Plainer conditioned cows were in high demand from processors and the category enjoyed a rise of about 5c/kg.
Bullocks sold for about 425c/kg on average and reached a high of 447c/kg, while a small offering of bulls reached a top of 420c/kg to make $4074.
