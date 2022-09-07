Queensland Country Life
Dalby store cattle sale prices hold firm

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
September 7 2022 - 10:00pm
Ryan Dellit, Graham Henderson and Company, Dalby, with a pen of Angus heifers offered by Palm Steel Trading, Surat, which sold for 468c/kg. Picture by Billy Jupp

RECENT wet weather was enough to spur on prices at yesterday's store cattle sale at Dalby as heavier steers continued to range from 450 cents a kilogram to 500c/kg.

