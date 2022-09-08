Queensland Country Life
Mt Ascot and Jolly Jumbuck's Northern Ram sale achieves full clearance

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
September 8 2022 - 12:00am
The top-selling Mt Ascot ram sold for $2400 on Friday. Picture: Supplied

THE Brumpton family's decision to host its Northern Ram Sale and Information Day in Ilfracombe has paid dividends with both of its studs recording perfect clearance rates.

Journalist

