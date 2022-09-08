THE Brumpton family's decision to host its Northern Ram Sale and Information Day in Ilfracombe has paid dividends with both of its studs recording perfect clearance rates.
Last Friday's sale at the Wellshot Hotel featured a draft of 48 Merino rams offered by Nigel and Rosemary Brumpton of the Mt Ascot stud, as well as 60 Poll Merino rams offered by their children Felicity, Charlie and Lachie from the Jolly Jumbuck stud.
The Mitchell studs both achieved a 100 per cent clearance rate with Mt Ascot's draft averaging $1441, while the Jolly Jumbuck rams sold at an average of $2020.
It was the younger generation of the Brumpton family, which claimed the distinction of topping the sale overall when one of their rams was knocked down for $2900 to A.D Alexander and Sons, Willoughby, Barcaldine.
The top seller only just edged out Mt Ascot's top-price ram, which was knocked down to H and S Glassson, Greenlaw, Yaraka, for $2400.
Helping drive the success of last Friday's sale was an active gallery of volume buyers, which was headlined by SE and AL Jones, Padua, Ilfracombe, who purchased 20 poll rams at a top price of $2700 twice and at an average of $2145.
The live-auction was conducted by Elders Longreach with Tim Salter, Elders Longreach, catching bids.
