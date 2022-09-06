The Nixon family of Devon Court Stud, Drillham celebrated 90 years of Hereford breeding at their on-property bull and female sale on Tuesday.
The Devon Court stud was founded in 1932, by the late Alexander Nixon, grandfather to the present stud principal, Tom Nixon.
Overall 32 bulls sold for a top price of $40,000, to average $11,935, while commercial heifers sold to $2025/head.
The sale topper was Devon Court Advance R081 (H) who is by Devon Court Advance K126 (H) from the good producing Devon Court Dulice J189 (H).
The quality sire was bought by Logan Sykes, Marwarra Genetics, Longford, Victoria.
He impressed Mr Sykes for his "below the breed" birthweight figures, ease of calving and structural soundness.
He weighed 890 kilograms, has a scrotal circumference of 41.5 centimetres, and a eye muscle area of 137 sq cm.
Mr Sykes said Devon Court Advance R801 (H) has a very strong head and great cosmetics, and oozes quality and will be used for stud duties in the Marwarra breeding herd.
The second top priced bull Devon Court Advance R066 (H) is also Victoria bound, and sold for $32,000 to Glandon Park Herford Stud, Barfold.
Devon Court Advance R066 (H) is by Devon Court Advance N142 (H) from the Spruce female family.
Devon Court R066, is a moderate birth weight bull with great phenotype and structure.
He weighed 946kg, has a scrotal circumference of 41cms, and eye muscle area of 140 sq cm.
Devon Court Anzac R059 (PP) was the top priced polled bull selling to $28,000.
A son of Injemira Anzac AI J188 (PP) the was bought by the James family of Wandoan.
Fred and Anne Starr, Foxforth Stud, Guyra, NSW paid to $18,000 for Devon Court Advance R107, another son of Devon Court Advance N142 (H).
He is from Devon Lioness K129 (H), one of the stud's most influential female families.
Devon Court introduced their new selling method with the bull no longer coming into the sale ring, but shown on video on large monitors below the auctioneers.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in this week's issue.
Selling agents GDL and Nutrien
