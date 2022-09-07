Strong demand for heavy steers

Cattle listings increased on AuctionsPlus last week, with 13,097 head offered, up 35 per cent on the previous week.
Weaners and yearlings were the main contributors to the higher supply, as vendors became more comfortable with prices on offer, but they continued to hold back on breeding stock.
Steers 200-280kg increased to 1489 head, which averaged $1859/hd, up $275, for a 98pc clearance rate.
From Longreach, a line of 120 Santa Gertrudis steers aged three to 10 months and averaging 264kg lwt, returned $1840/head, or 696c/kg lwt.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $201 higher, at $2073/hd and 96pc clearance for the 1248 head offered.
A larger listing of 2123 head of 330-400kg steers slipped $47 to average $2159/head, at an 88pc clearance rate.
Heavy steers also experienced strong demand for the larger listing of 1400 head of 400kg+ steers, with 94pc of listings sold to an average of $2425, up $42.
A small offering of light heifers averaged $1452/hd, up $354. Heifers 200-280kg sold to a 92pc clearance rate and $1673/hd average, up $42.
From Wandoan, a line of 112 Hereford heifers aged six to nine months and averaging 213kg lwt returned $1360/hd - $140 over the reserve price.
Offerings of 280-330kg heifers were up, with the 803 head reaching an 89pc clearance and increasing by $66, to average $2019/hd.
Heifers 330-400kg averaged $2206, up $7 with the 1172 head reaching a 95pc clearance rate.
From Aramac, a line of 150 Droughtmaster/Droughtmaster cross heifers aged 12-24 months and averaging 339kg lwt returned $1780/head - $380 over the reserve price.
A significant increase in listings of 400kg+ heifers saw prices come back $96. The 810 head averaged $2490/hd and sold to a 93pc clearance rate.
Listings of PTIC heifers declined slightly to 1386 head, selling to a 43pc clearance rate and average price of $2585/hd, up $111.
Listings of PTIC cows were also back slightly, with the 417 head averaging $209 higher at $2785/hd and 58pc clearance.
Sheep and lamb listings totalled 44,598 head last week, a 28pc increase from the previous week.
The increased offering was a result of a rise in the National Lamb Sale, with 27,265 head offered.
Crossbred lambs saw a total of 7835 head offered, with the category averaging $9 higher, at $141/hd.
Merino wether lambs recorded the largest lamb category for the week, with 16,569 head, up 112pc. Prices averaged $111/hd, up $10.
Merino ewe lamb listings eased, with 650 head offered. Averaging $157/hd, the category registered the only weekly decline for lambs, down $43.
A line of 420 future breeder ewe lambs from Thallon weighing 44kg lwt, returned $176/hd and are headed to a buyer in NSW.
First-cross ewe lambs reached a 70pc clearance, averaging $266/hd, up $52.
Joined ewe listings were down last week, with the 8240 head accounting for 19pc of the total offering. Scanned in-lamb first-cross ewes registered the largest category with 2199 head, which sold to a 47pc clearance rate. Prices for the category averaged $150/hd, back $133.
SIL Merino ewes saw the 1405 head offering average $139/hd, back $72.
SIL shedding breed ewes continue to be in high demand with the 1301 head achieving a 100pc clearance and averaging $216/hd, back $158.
Merino ewe hoggets averaged $236/hd, up $10.
Unjoined Merino ewes rose $17, averaging $158/hd across the 3360 head offered with an 85pc clearance rate.
Shedding breed ewes averaged $187/hd, down $30. Prices ranged from $110-$254/hd, with a clearance rate of 47pc across the 1294 head.
