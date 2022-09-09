At just 19 years of age, Maisy Hetherington has taken her first Australian Professional Rodeo Association championship with the 2022 pro tour breakaway roping title.
Maisy confesses the win was "not at all" on her radar, acknowledging her confidence hasn't been as high as it could be, with her focus only on making the top 15 for the Ariat APRA NFR.
Advertisement
"I just wanted to make the finals - whether it was in number one or last," Maisy said.
And made it she has, ahead of some of the sport's toughest competitors in Jorja Iker, Jane Ryan and Angela Simpson.
"It's a pinch-me moment. I look up to those women. I've always thought they were great to compete against, but I never thought I'd be the one to beat them," Maisy said.
Born on a horse, into a horse-mad family, Maisy picked up a rope in2016 after "being pulled into the sport of pro-rodeo" thanks to the support of plenty of good people.
"I started roping on Panther, who belongs to Kathryn Hale, back in March after mine was injured, and we went to our first rodeo together during the Tri Series and I won it," Maisy said.
"Panther's a little 15-year-old black gelding, awesome to ride and one of the best horses I've roped off. We'll be running together in November."
With her finals debut just nine weeks away, Maisy is now focused on preparation.
"It won't be physical, but mental, as one of my biggest downfalls is being confident. That's something I've improved this season," she said.
"I have a lot of young horses at home that I rope off. That keeps me sharp. I'll rope off the good horses too and I just do my own thing to be ready."
And ready she'll need to be, with 14 other competitors heading to CQLX, and just over $10,000 separating first and 15th, Maisy will need to make every rope, of every round count.
"There's opportunity for the other girls in the top 15 to take the Australian champion title.
"There's a good line-up of returning girls, but there's a few other girls like Joebie McPhee and Holly Forster in their first pro-finals. Joebie can be really hot on the clock and Holly is consistent.
"I'll be relying on muscle memory. I know I can be quick and I know I can win, so I need to trust myself to do that."
All around cowboy - Campbell Hodson
Saddle bronc - Greg Hamilton
Bull ride - Will Purcell
Bareback - Luke Higgins
Advertisement
Rope & tie - ShaneIker
Steer wrestling - Jace Land
Team roping header - Terry Evison
Team roping heeler - Kai Clark
All around cowgirl and barrel race - Leanne Caban.
Ariat APRA NFR tickets are on sale - www.rockhamptontickets.com.au
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.