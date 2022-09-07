After six years of inconsistent yields at the hands of drought, these Orion grain farmers are looking at their best wheat crop in what seems like an eternity.
Mark and Megan Baker had decided that they weren't going to plant a winter crop after several years of disappointing results come harvest time, when they were blessed with some large unseasonal falls in late April, prompting them to take a punt and plant around 5000ha of wheat.
With steady rainfall after planting in May, and continuous falls each month since resulting in 369mm so far this year, it has been a great season for the Bakers who are hoping to see some solid results when they harvest in early October.
Mr Baker said he decided to double crop the wheat and plant in the paddocks that had produced some "pretty ordinary" sorghum crops over the past couple of seasons, looking to gain stubble cover and improve the country which had reduced in health due to the dry conditions.
"The worst thing is, you were actually going backwards because you're spending money putting a crop in but then not actually getting your returns back," he said.
"So at the start of the year we said nope, not doing this again.
"I had 2500 to 3000 acres of fallowed country and I said I'm not going to plant a winter crop unless we've got full profile of moisture and then it started raining, right on time.
"Then we took a punt and said righto we'll double crop all the sorghum stubble as well.
"The country was really bare so you get two inches of rain and country was drying out real quick when I was trying to plant the sorghum, but we weren't getting the best strike.
"The double cropping was more about the stubble cover than cashing in and it just so happened that it rained on it and it's all looking pretty good."
Despite having an average annual rainfall of around 600mm, Mr Baker said that from 2016 to 2019, they recorded less than 300mm at Bareena Valley.
"So, we were two years of rain deficit in those four years and it's hard to grow a crop with that," he said.
"We were getting enough rain in summer, a nice four or five inches, you'd get half to three quarters of a profile.
"You'd go righto, we'll plant on that because we're coming into January, February, March where we should get rain, spend all the money, and it wouldn't rain"
The couple said wheat prices were currently quite "up and down," but with more rain forecast, the return looked promising.
"I'm hoping for a yield of around 3.5 on farm as a sort of average figure and 4 tonne on the fallowed stuff," Mr Baker said.
Being the first decent season in the area for multiple years, Mrs Baker said it could be a hectic harvest season for growers and contractors in the region, particularly given the recent closure of several processing plants, leaving only a handful of storage options to cater for the bumper crops.
"That'll be a bit of an issue here with the depots, whether they can handle it because we haven't had a decent crop up here since 2016," Mrs Baker said.
"Emerald has closed since then, Springsure's closed, so there's a lot of pressure on the inland port at Yamala because since it's been built, it's not had to deal with a half decent season."
With more rain forecast across the Central Queensland region in the coming weeks, farmers will be keeping their fingers crossed that it doesn't impede harvest season, which may become a race to the finish line for some growers whose season was pushed out due to the late rains.
"It'll be double interesting because the weatherman keeps threatening us that it's going to be wet for the month of October," Mrs Baker said.
"You're going to want to get in that paddock and go like the clappers.
"This is the first time that we've all had a crop that we're actually excited to harvest and you know, so it's going to be quite a stressful one for lots of different reasons.
"You don't want to get it this far, and then have the weather dampen your spirits, literally, so it will be a tough one to try and hook in and not let the weather impede our performance."
Mr Baker said he plans to grow back to back winter crops heading into next year, being wheat and chickpeas, but given the current uncertainty around the weather, that could change.
