I think it has been people's early perception of me when I came into this portfolio. Just because I did not come off the land, despite my dad being a dairy farmer, I sometimes got stereotyped. In fact you are better placed because you're not biased or beholden to any one group. I came into this portfolio with an open mind, willing to listen so that I could make informed decisions. I see myself as a warm and engaging person and as a result I have developed many friendships with farmers who I'm proud to know them as friends.