There were 207 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market continues to show improvement, with all cattle selling to strong rates.
Tony Woodrow, Kilcoy, sold pens of Droughtmaster steer calves for $1145. Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold pens of Droughtmaster cross calves, six months, for $1340 and $1300. Roderick & Sons, Witta, sold Limousin cross steers for $1600.
Glenfern Grazing, Glenfern, sold Santa steers for $1580 and heifers for $1900 and $1530. Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold a Brangus bull for $2200. Colin Malpress, Wamuran, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1480.
Mark Young and Yvonne Manns, Linville, sold young Charolais cross weaner steers for $1400. D and K Perry, Mt Kilcoy, sold the top cow for $2250. Malcolm Stubbings, Mt Pleasant, sold Limousin cross male calves for $1160.
Symbol D Grazing, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Charolais male calves for $1270. Bobby calves from Corks Dairy, Maleny, sold for $280. David and Elizabeth Spring, Harlin, sold two-month-old Droughtmaster heifer calves for $510.
