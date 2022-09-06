Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster weaner steers sell for $1480 at Woodford

September 6 2022 - 5:00am
Weaner steer calves that sold for $1300 at Woodford.

There were 207 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market continues to show improvement, with all cattle selling to strong rates.

