A meticulously selected draft of 80 bulls have been catalogued for the 45th annual National Charbray Bull Sale being held at CQLX, Gracemere, on Monday, September 26.
Sale committee chairman Trevor Ford said the National is the pinnacle annual event for leading Certified Charbray Breeders to showcase their genetics.
"Buyers won't be disappointed, if you are looking for quality Charbray Bulls, whether you're a stud or commercial operation and are willing to make the trip to Gracemere, you'll be rewarded," Mr Ford said.
Charbray society president Matt Welsh said breeders are taking notice of the benefits Charbray offers.
"Charbrays possess the reputation of an all-round paddock performer and that is where they step up and improve your bottom line," Mr Welsh said.
"Breeders want to keep their costs down, they want cattle that are going to finish quickly, and they want to know they can buy bulls that will withstand the harsher environment, adaptability is key. If there's a breed that can meet these objectives, Charbray tick all the boxes."
Mr Welsh said the society's commitment to focus on a transparent grading system that produces predictability and consistency has in turn produced growth in buyers seeking depth in their Charbray genetics.
"We're seeing bulls move as far south as Tasmania and across to Western Australia which is extremely rewarding for us as a society and breeders; they are certainly making a move."
Certified Charbray Breeders are presenting a top-quality offering at this year's sale which will commence with a Select Sire section, with lots 1 to 10 representing what the vendors consider to be their top sires of the season."
Buyers heading to CQLX for the sale can inspect the offering from the afternoon of Sunday, September 25.
This will be followed by a meet and greet at CQLX upstairs beside the selling ring from 5.30pm. The evening will include the Charbray Society's third annual Elite Heifer lucky number draw with two heifers donated by the Huntington and Greenfields studs. Numbers in the draw are $40 each or three for $100 with only 350 numbers available. Secure your chance to take home an Elite Heifer by emailing admin@charbray.org There will also be semen packs up for grabs, donated by the Wattlebray, Trifecta, Emjay, Cordelia, and Marlegoo studs.
Those who're unable to attend the sale can bid from home through the Stocklive online platform.
The catalogue is now online at the Charbray Society of Australia website or register for your copy at admin@charbray.org.
For enquiries please call sale agents Elders on (07) 4927 6122 or GDL on (07) 4837 3850.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.