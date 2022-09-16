Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock

National Charbray Bull Sale draft's stocked with quality genetics

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 16 2022 - 3:00am
Selling agent Georgie Connor, GDL, buyers Lindy Bennett and Michael Connolly, Emjay Charbrays, and vendor Cherie Gooding, Marlegoo stud, with the $37,500 sale topper of the 2021 sale, Marlegoo Quartz (AI) (SC). File picture.

A meticulously selected draft of 80 bulls have been catalogued for the 45th annual National Charbray Bull Sale being held at CQLX, Gracemere, on Monday, September 26.

MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

