Queensland Country Life
Opinion

R U OK? Day a reminder to check on others

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
September 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asking the right questions on R U OK? Day

The resilience of those who ride the rollercoaster ride of life in regional Queensland never ceases to amaze me.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.