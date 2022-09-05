Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Woorabinda's shift to Brangus

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated September 8 2022 - 12:36am, first published September 5 2022 - 10:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While Brangus bulls had previously been used within the Woorabinda herd, livestock manager Lawson Woodard has made the breed core to the program. Picture supplied.

When Lawson Woodard became livestock manager for Woorabinda Pastoral Company four years ago, the solidification of Brangus genetics into the crossbreeding program was a key objective.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.