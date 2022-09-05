When Lawson Woodard became livestock manager for Woorabinda Pastoral Company four years ago, the solidification of Brangus genetics into the crossbreeding program was a key objective.
Breeding activities for the business take place on Foley Vale, 25km north of Duaringa, while other properties in the fold, Zamia Creek, at Bauhinia, and Leisha Vale, near Dingo, are used for backgrounding purposes.
Advertisement
In addition to cattle production, close to 4050ha of country on Foley Vale and nearby Dawson Vale is utilised for dryland cropping.
"We're growing wheat and chickpeas at present. Anything we grow is sold commercially," Mr Woodard said.
Above average rainfall across the properties throughout winter has the cattle and country well positioned for summer.
While Brangus bulls had previously been used within the Woorabinda herd, Mr Woodard has made the breed core to the program.
"I started introducing Brangus bulls when I began as manager. They've been joined to Droughtmaster x Brahman, and some Charbray and Santa Gertrudis females. The Brangus are putting good profile into the crossbred progeny."
Mr Woodard has begun installing a seasonal mating program, with the Brangus bulls entering the paddock in early November and coming out at the end of April.
"We reduced the herd through the recent dry years. We were pretty strict on culling for fertility and our conception rate now hovers between 85 to 90 per cent."
In recent times Mr Woodard has been targeting the stores sales at the Gracemere Saleyards, with 12-month-old to two-year-old steers at 320 to 480kg, and cull heifers between 280 to 320kg.
"We've been receiving solid returns selling through CQLX. There was a bit of a dip a couple of months ago but prices are starting to rise again. The Brangus-cross steers sell for up a $1 per kilo more than the other breeds."
In an effort to improve the Brangus genetics through the Woorabinda herd, Mr Woodard has bought bulls from the Central Brangus Classic sale for the last two years.
"Most of the vendors at the CBC sale are from Central Queensland and Capricornia regions, which gives me confidence that the bulls are offered will acclimatise well to our country.
"We bought four bulls there last year and two in 2020. We've also purchased another 14 bulls out of the sale vendors' paddocks."
"I look for good structure and tidy underline in the bulls I buy at the sale."
He said Brangus will remain a fixture in the program.
"The Brangus-cross provides us with market versatility in this area."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.