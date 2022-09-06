Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cows and calves sell to $3000 at Biggenden

September 6 2022 - 3:00am
Burnett Livestock and Realtys James Cochrane with pens of Charbray steers on account of GR and SA Callander, Sarina. The quality line of 298 steers sold to a top of 756.2c/kg or $2066.

Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1980 head, with the market firm to dearer for all descriptions.

