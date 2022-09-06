Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1980 head, with the market firm to dearer for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Sarina, Gogango, Monto, Goomeri, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Miriam Vale, Lowmead, Gin Gin, Gayndah, Hervey Bay, Thangool, Bauple, Binjour, Gympie, Jambin and all local areas.
Two and four tooth Brahman bullocks from Brooweena sold for 407c/$2397. Six and eight tooth Simbrah bullocks from Eidsvold sold for 404c/$2975. Four and six tooth Brahman cross bullocks from Gogango sold for 398c/$2198. Four tooth Simmental cross bullocks from Gayndah sold for 395c/$2193.
Four tooth Charolais heifers from Jambin sold for 389c/$2062. Six tooth Brangus heifers from Woowoonga sold for 388c/$2309. Six tooth Brahman heifers from Eidsvold sold for 395c/$2163.
Grey Brahman cows from Woowoonga sold for 364c/$2003. Speckle Park cows from Biggenden sold for 365c/$2574. Brahman cows from Binjour sold for 356c/$1847. Brahman cows from Brooweena sold for 359c/$2047. Santa Gertrudis cows from Monto sold for 355c/$2214. Simbrah cows from Eidsvold sold for 362c/$2607.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from Gin Gin sold for $3000. Brahman cross cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $2400.
Milk tooth Brangus steers from Kandanga sold for 456c/$1711. Milk and two tooth Charolais cross steers from Woowoonga sold for 472c/$1929. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Childers sold for 570c/$1843. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 554c/$1948. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mundubbera sold for 546c/$1816 - $2198.
Charbray weaner steers from Sarina sold from 710c -756c/$1516 -$1935. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Mundubbera sold from 674c -720c/$1135 - $1625. Santa Simmental cross weaner steers from Goomeri sold for 706c - 724c/$1333 - $1633. Santa Gertrudis and Brangus weaner steers from Lowmead sold for $1544. Charolais cross weaner steers from Kilkivan sold for 728c/$1393. Simbrah steers from Brooweena sold for 650c/$1872.
A line of milk tooth Charolais Brangus cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 520c/$2116. Milk and two tooth Charolais cross heifers from Jambin sold for 490c/$1977. Milk tooth Brangus heifers from Mundubbera sold for 476c/$1717. Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Gogango for 518c/$1789. Milk tooth Angus heifers from Eidsvold sold for 494c/$1692.
Charolais weaner heifers from Binjour sold for 534c/$1295. Charbray weaner heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 536c/$1333. Santa Charolais cross weaner heifers from Bauple sold for 560c/$1645 Angus cross weaner heifers from Thangool sold for 506c/$1374.
