A NEW single-vendor Charolais stud sale average is believed to have been set at the 4 Ways Charolais and NK Brahman studs second annual sale in Emerald on Monday.
A total of 57 Brahman and Charolais bulls went under the hammer at the Ag-Grow bull selling complex, prompting spirited bidding from the stands that turned up the heat on what has been a strong start to the bull selling season in Central Queensland.
First through the ring on the day was the Hills and Skinner Families of NK Brahmans, Amaroo, Theodore with their offering of 30 grey and red Brahman bulls.
Of those, 17 bulls were sold to average $5764, on par with the inaugural sale average last year and topping at $14,000, while the clearance saw some pull back to final figures of 58 per cent.
The Whitechurch family of 4 Ways Charolais, Havilah Park, Inverell, NSW, offered and sold 27 bulls, representing 100 per cent clearance while attracting a whopping, and what is believed to be a Charolais breed single vendor stud record average of $24,203.
Shattering the previous year's figures with an incredible increase in average of over $5840, the stud recorded a new top price of $65,000 and topped the entire sale.
First time buyers from 4 Ways Charolais, Berry and Kelly Shann, Nibbereena, Clermont, could not go past the opportunity to snap up the red factor son of Moongool Kakadu DP2K265E paying $65,000 for 4 Ways MK Revolution.
Out of 4 Ways Phoenix Rose N28E 4WCN28E, the 27 month-old polled sire tipped the scales at 1045kg and scanned 150 square centimeters for eye muscle area as well as 7mm and 6mm for P8 and rib fat, respectively.
Measuring 39cm in the scrotum, he also scored 5.6per cent for intramuscular fat.
The Shann family had just the one bull on their shopping list for the day, which will replace a bull in their personal commercial herd operation in Clermont and will then head up to the Burdekin Dam property to continue with the family breeding of 30-40 cows.
Mr Shann said he outlaid the top dollars as "the length and smoothness of him was hard to go past".
Vendor Amy Whitechurch said the family were not expecting Revolution to top the sale.
"He was the underdog the whole way but scanned up really well and topped for EMA in our draft," she said.
Demand from the stands continued with second-top price-dollars reaching a high of $50,000 for 4 Ways Rising Son.
The homozygous polled son of Moongool Lunar Rise and out of 4 Ways Golden Girl M57E 4WCM57E was purchased by Lachlan and Kirsty Dickson, Chelbrook Charolais stud, Goovigen.
The beautifully balanced 27-month-old entered the ring at a whopping 1025kg with scans boasting 146sq cm for EMA, Rising Son had P8 and rib fat depths of 6mm and 9mm respectively, IMF percentage of 6.4, and measured 46cm in the scrotum.
Ms Whitechurch said "it was great to see the return repeat buyers, and to see our clients are happy with that they are buying and they keep coming back. It means our bulls are producing for them" as well as that "it was great to see fresh blood at the sale with both the top priced and second top priced Charolais bulls' heading home to new clients".
Gavin Scott, Rosetta Pastoral Company, Collinsville, took home NK 2297, the top-priced grey Brahman bull for the day, paying $14,000.
The 20-month-old sire prospect is a son of Radella Garrick Manso and NK 1493, with recorded scans of 143sq cm for EMA,he had P8 and rib fat depths of 11mm and 8mm respectively, IMF of 5.1pc, and measured a 36cm scrotal circumference.
Mr Scott also took home NK 2130, a son of Woodstock Geronimo and a Charolais bull 4 Ways Rusty for $40,000.
As well as siring NK 2130, 4 Ways Rusty was entered into the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout competition and placed third in the European bull class.
NK Brahmans second top priced bull NK 6463 sold for $9,500 to Brian Hills, Oakdale, Theodore. Mr Hills also purchased NK 2236 for $8,000.
NK Brahman stud principal Fiona Skinner said "the sale was pretty fair, with the way the industry is going this year with the Brahmans. Its a tough year for the Brahmans, but this was a good result," she said.
"I'm still happy with my bulls getting out there and they have gone to a good spread throughout Queensland".
Beaufort Pastoral, Alpha picked up three Brahman bulls to average $5,000 along with two Charolais bulls to average $21,000.
Kotri Pastoral Company were returning repeat buyers taking home a draft of six bulls to average $4,416.
Monday's live auction sale was conducted by Elders.
