4 Ways Charolais stud claims potential breed record at annual Emerald Sale

By Sheree Kershaw
September 5 2022 - 10:00am
The top selling 4 Ways Revolution pictured with vendors Amy Whitechurch, 4 Ways Charolais stud, Inverell, Kelly and Berry Shann, Sutter Grazing, Clermont, Blake Whitechurch, 4 Ways Charolais and selling agent Anthony Ball, Elders. Picture: Sheree Kershaw

A NEW single-vendor Charolais stud sale average is believed to have been set at the 4 Ways Charolais and NK Brahman studs second annual sale in Emerald on Monday.

