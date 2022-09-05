Twenty-two-year-old Olivia Frahm was sashed the West Moreton and Brisbane Valley Sub-chamber Showgirl on the weekend.
Olivia, who represented Toogoolawah, is the first sub-chamber winner to head to next year's Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards final at the Ekka.
Originally from Proston, Olivia, was their local junior showgirl at 13.
"That win gave me a real appetite and torpedoed me into running in the "real one" when I was asked by Toogoolawah Show Society," she said.
Olivia was one of five competing for the title at Toogoolawah Show and another six entrants in the sub-chamber judging.
Although she was living at Kilcoy, and has since moved to Toogoolawah, she was hesitant as she originally didn't consider herslef "a local".
"Since winning the Toogoolawah title, I was made feel so much more part of the community, and they are behind me 100 per cent of the way," she said.
"I have been born and raised to love shows and have never missed a Proston show either."
Olivia felt shows were the backbone of the community and were very important as social interaction was very important, particularly for everyone's mental health.
"It also encourages and promotes agriculture, and helps those not in the rural industry to engage in all aspects of agriculture," she said.
She plans to attend as many shows in the West Moreton and Brisbane Valley area over the next 12 months to do just that.
When not a a local show she and her fiancé Ashley Harrison complete in campdrafting and have travelled as far north as the Mount Isa Rodeo.
She and her faithful horse Black Bosie compete in the maiden drafts.
Currently she commutes each Monday to the Teys Australia owned Condamine Feedlot and works as an administrator officer for four days a week.
Wedding bells will sound in March next year, when she marries Mr Harrison who is a contract musterer in south east Queensland.
