It was a momentous day for the Terrick Merino Stud at their annual ram sale in Blackall, being the first since the stud changed hands earlier this year.
A successful first sale for the Turnbull family, Lansdowne, Tambo, the 100 Merino rams sold to an overall average of $1665, for a 100 per cent clearance.
Advertisement
The 62 horned rams sold for an average of $1675, while the 38 polled rams achieved an average of $1818.
A top price of $2700 was achieved twice, with lot 7, bought by Homack Pty Ltd, and lot 52, which went to Rossjohn Grazing, who purchased 15 rams in total.
Other bulk buyers included Bungara Enterprises, Narribri, and Copai Pastoral Co, Quilpie, who both purchased 11 rams, and Abbotsford Pastoral Company, Ivanhoe NSW, who took home 10 rams, as did the Ringrose family, Longreach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.