Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Terrick Merinos 2022 ram sale a momentous day in the stud's history

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Turnbull, Duncan Ferguson and Rick Keogh with one of the top priced rams. Picture: Clare Adcock

It was a momentous day for the Terrick Merino Stud at their annual ram sale in Blackall, being the first since the stud changed hands earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.