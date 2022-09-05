Confidence in the Belmont Red breed was apparent on Monday, where 32 bulls sold to average $15,281 at the Belmont Australia bull sale at CQLX Gracemere.
An overall increase of $5053 from last year's sale result.
Attracting a large buying gallery and consistently-strong bids, the National sale sold to a top of $26,000 and achieved 100 per cent clearance.
Wahroonga stud principal Robert Sherry said the average rises were a testament to the breed's proven resilience and desirable fertility.
"This year's line-up of bulls were an extremely even group of bulls phenotypically and the prices paid for them were in a narrow band, so it was very good sale overall," Mr Sherry said.
"We had more bid cards than bulls offered, so that's very humbling."
It was Robert and Jane Sherry's Wahroonga RJS200047 that topped the sale, knocked down to first time buyers Catriona and Kevin Pearce, Bannockburn.
The Pearce family run a composite commercial herd near Morinish.
By Seifert Belmonts 190229 and out of Wahroonga 190166, the 19-month-old is a homozygous polled bull.
Scanning 130 square centimetres for eye muscle area, he had P8 and rib fat depths of 9mm and 7mm respectively.
Tipping the scales at 642 kilograms, the sire prospect boasted a solid growth in the top 15pc, top 5pc for EMA, top 10pc for Retail Beef Yield, IMF, and top 5pc in Self-replacing and Terminal Indexes.
Mr Sherry said the top bull boasted the most balanced figures in the whole draft.
"He is the second highest index bull we had in the line up on the day," he said.
"He is one of those bulls where every trait is on the right hand side of his EBV graph and he's just a stand out bull out of a first calf heifer."
Next at $21,000 was the 19-month-old Wahroonga RJS210093, bought by the Blackley family from Wandoan.
Weighing in at 590kg, the homozygous polled son of Seifert 140171 and Wahroonga 210093 scanned 6.0pc for IMF, 124sq cm for EMA, and 6mm and 8mm for rib and rump fat.
Robert and Jane Sherry Wahroonga Belmont Reds, Clarke Creek, offered and sold 27 bulls to average $16,074.
Paul and Julie Watson, Greenhills Belmont Reds, sold five bulls for a top of $17,000 and average of $11,000.
Putting together the largest draft was Fanning Downs Trust, Fanning Downs Station, with five bulls bound for their Charters Towers country at an average of $14,400.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
