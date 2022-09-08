The Santa Gertrudis has been central to the Thornes' grazing business for as long as they have been involved in the industry.
As Curra Park Cattle, Grant and Kerrie Thorne's operational base is, Widbury, at Eidsvold in the North Burnett. The Thornes bought Widbury in 2011 when they already held smaller blocks at Jandowae in the Western Downs.
Mr Thorne came from a family with a century of involvement in dairying at Maleny, but his father insisted that he not head to the family farm without some tertiary study.
"Fortunately, I hit university at the outset of a new boom in mining. When I took my first real job in Broken Hill in 1975, I wouldn't have predicted I would complete a long and rewarding career with the company that would become Rio Tinto," Mr Thorne said.
When his father handed him the reins to continue dairying at Maleny in 1996, Mr Thorne was deeply invested in the opportunities that the resource sector was providing.
"We were fortunate that our daughter Debbie, already qualified as a veterinarian, had the interest and the capacity to oversee dairying until we ultimately exited that industry in 2004.
"She purchased her own small property for producing beef cattle before I did. She and her partner Neil Tate are very important contributors to the success of Curra Park Cattle today.
"For Debbie, balancing her love of cattle raising with her responsibilities as owner of Maleny Vet Services is not easy. Kerrie happily contents herself with the financial scorekeeping and provides the bucket of cold water when we see unrealistic opportunities before us."
He said when the family stopped dairying in 2004, they had a commercial Santa Gertrudis bull sharing service of their dairy cows.
"That bull came from my old mate John Lee in the South Burnett. He and I chatted about coal mining and cattle over his legendary morning teas, even before I imagined I would be a future breeder of beef cattle."
Mr Thorne said he knew little about the relative merits of beef breeds but he liked what he'd heard about the temperament, ease of calving, resistance to tick, and general acceptability of Santa Gertrudis cattle to the major retail outlets.
"John Lee's bull was a case in point. If he could shine at Maleny, what would animals like him do in more favourable circumstances."
The Thornes started out with the intention of establishing a small Santa Gertrudis stud on their Jandowae property.
"We realised it would be a long haul to establish a quality herd by breeding from a few classified cattle, so we jumped the queue somewhat by buying a core selection of quality females from the Noralla dispersal sale, and later a consignment of purebred Santa females from the Greenups at Eidsvold Station."
As the years passed the Thornes saw the difficulty of successfully breeding stud cattle at long range.
"It was clear that when we stepped out into the world of commercial breeding, we'd do so on a strong base of Rosevale genetics. As the decade moved on, we added bulls from Gyranda, Dunlop and Eidsvold Station."
Widbury, consists of 2600ha and supports 650 breeders and followers. The property's carrying capacity and ease of management were improved by the input of former manager Roland Briggs who oversaw an assault on legacy regrowth, construction of new laneways, and new stockyards.
"The purchase of a nearby irrigation block on the Burnett River in 2018 has provided a degree of insurance against drought and seasonal fluctuations generally.
"Widbury is mainly sandy country, which carries some of the maligned African Lovegrass, though I'd been advised that there are much worse species of grass to have if it's managed properly."
He said when faced with decisions on country or cattle, he has never been too proud to take advice from experienced, successful locals.
"The Greenup family at Rosevale were very helpful when we were making breed choices and cattle management decisions. Anthony Coates and Burnett Joyce also generously offered advice when we first extended into the North Burnett."
Mr Thorne said the topography at Widbury is relatively flat or undulating and is well-watered by the St Johns, Morrow, and Target creeks. Reliable surface dams are the main source of stockwater, but these are augmented by shallow bores into creek sands which provide shorter walks for livestock to water.
"In 2021, when we faced the worst drought in our short tenure, we sank two deeper bores into the fractured granite. Of course, that effort almost guaranteed the consistently heavy rainfall we have experienced since."
He said rainfall in the last nine months was fantastic.
"All dams are full and the moisture profile of the soil is as secure as locals have seen. It's not a solid footing on which to stickrake or drive new fence lines, or even maintain access roads but we aren't complaining."
The Thornes 2021 calf drop was later than usual due to the drought, but their pregnancy rates in June were as high as they've ever been.
"We test our bulls annually and cull quite ruthlessly any females older than three that test not detectably pregnant at the weaning muster in June. We aim to muster twice per year. In January when most calves are branded, and in June when most calves are weaned. We've just mustered again this year to pull off late calves. This is very much the exception and not a situation we'd wish to repeat."
Mr Thorne said a producer ignores the priorities of its customers at its peril. With this in mind they've set livestock priorities involving relatively few drivers for the last seven years in the North Burnett.
"We aim to achieve high rates of conception in a relatively short breeding season. Bulls in at the end of October should be out by early March. This leads to efficient management of females that tend to fall pregnant quickly. This minimises our mustering requirements.
"We continue to buy high quality bulls but we don't disqualify our homebred bulls from consideration; however, they need to stand out at first branding in January, again at weaning in June, and then continue to meet the same standards as the bulls we purchase."
Mr Thorne said they produce weaners that satisfy their main customer who is a neighbour and breeder in their own right.
"Most calves that aren't eligible as replacement heifers in the Widbury herd exit the property within a few days of leaving their mother. They're in their new home within 30 minutes with many of their mates, where the pasture looks a lot like home."
He said this customer in turn has a bigger customer who favours a touch of the European breed so there is always at least one Hereford bull in the Thornes herd.
"Its progeny are no better than the pure Santas, but the choice of our replacement heifers is well-represented by the Santa x Hereford."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
