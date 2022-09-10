Rain slows early harvest

Spring has arrived and early harvesting has started in Central Queensland in what is expected to be the region's best winter crop since 2016.
Last week's rain has slowed early progress, with most of the Central Highlands recording 15 millimetres to upwards of 50mm for the week.
Advertisement
Harvest across the Central Highlands is still in its infancy and is expected to continue through into late October, with most crops still green after the later than normal planting times. Early wheat yields in CQ have been good, and this pattern is expected to continue.
Southern Queensland farmers are smiling after last week's rain. It is ideal timing for winter crops in the Darling Downs and southwestern cropping regions. The general falls of 30-50mm is perfectly timed for flowering and filling winter cereals. Roma recorded 57mm for the week, Miles 55mm and McAlister 51mm. Falls were lighter around Goondiwindi with most areas recording 20-25mm for the week.
Southern Queensland barley harvest is still four weeks away with wheat another one to two weeks later.
The rain was also perfectly timed for spring sorghum plantings, which are expected to be larger than normal after the wet May and June prevented some of the intended wheat areas from being seeded.
Farmers are waiting for soil temperatures to climb before starting to plant sorghum.
Favourable cropping conditions are representative of the broader eastern Australia region, as well as SA and WA. Large plantings and well above average yields will translate into another massive Australian winter crop when ABARES updates its estimates this week.
Above average August rainfall in all states has private forecasters projecting national wheat production around 33 million tonnes, barley above 12mt and canola production comfortably above 6mt.
State bulk handling companies are also talking up the prospects of another massive winter crop harvest. WA's CBH has said grain deliveries would exceed 20mt for a second consecutive season if the favourable weather continues into the spring.
Local grain markets remain steady, with buyers and farmers comfortable to wait for harvest before making further purchases or sales.
Wetter than normal weather conditions are expected to continue with the global weather agencies now forecasting a rare third consecutive La Nina season. Farmers will be hoping the wet conditions clear in time to allow for a dry harvest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.