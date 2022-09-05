Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock reach 632c, average 578c at Toowoomba

September 5 2022 - 5:00am
Prices improve for yearling steers and heifers at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba on Monday remained relatively unchanged at 177 head. A fair selection of young cattle came forward ideally suited to restockers and feeder operators, along with a handful of cows.

