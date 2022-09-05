Prices improve for yearling steers and heifers at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba on Monday remained relatively unchanged at 177 head. A fair selection of young cattle came forward ideally suited to restockers and feeder operators, along with a handful of cows.
The buying panel of the previous week was present and all were operating. The lift in the standard of the yearling steers and heifers improved average prices. Similar to the previous week cows were too small in numbers to reliably quote.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 632c to average 578c/kg. A relatively good selection of yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 535c to 554c with sales to 616c/kg. A small sample of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 488c to average 460c/kg.
The best of the light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 438c while the D muscle lines averaged 406c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 441c to 463c with the occasional sale to 502c/kg. A couple heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 460c/kg.
Grown steers to feed averaged 348c/kg. The best of the heavy weight cows made to 322c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2940/unit.
