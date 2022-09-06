Queensland's patchy winter crop has created "greater than anticipated" demand for summer crops like sorghum, prompting the 'big four' sorghum companies to address industry concerns around seed availability.
With many growers missing the winter crop due to excessive rain limiting paddock access, especially those in southern Queensland, the ABARES crop report, out Tuesday, has forecast the 2022-23 sorghum plant to be the biggest in eight years at 520,000 hectares.
Since sorghum seed is usually produced 12-18 months ahead of when it will be planted, Pacific Seeds, Pioneer Seeds, S&W Seed Company and Barenbrug told Queensland Country Life some popular varieties were already "fully committed".
However, some companies still anticipate good levels of stock.
The industry's biggest sorghum seed producer, Pacific Seeds, says demand is going to "swallow up supply".
"In terms of availability of grain sorghum seed, our total volume was above our production targets. However, it is clear that following the wet winter and subsequent additional fallow area for summer crop, this significant demand is going to swallow up supply," marketing manager Andrew Short said.
"When increased demand arises in June or July, it is unfortunately not possible for seed companies to go out and produce additional volumes in time for September planting."
Pioneer national sales and marketing manager Craig Choice said they were also experiencing high demand.
"One of our competitors are short in some of their preferred lines and that's created some market sensitivities. It creates a knock-on effect to other hybrids from an availability point of view," Mr Choice said.
"We've got a good volume, but inside that volume, the preference of some of our hybrids is higher than others. Some hybrids are fully committed."
However, Mr Choice said the company came to the market with plenty of seed.
"We came to the market with a multi-year supply of seed, not just for this year, but we had enough seed for a multi year supply."
Mr Choice said farmers needed to make contact with stores or Pioneer to get the "actual truth to the supply situation".
"It's really easy to get a lot of stories out and false news. Come to the business or go to the stores to get the true position on seed supply," he said.
S&W broadacre product manager Rebecca Raymond said the company had seen an increase in sales coming into spring due to demand from recent wet weather and good grain and livestock prices.
Ms Raymond confirmed they still had sorghum stock but the positive outlook would eat into that.
"With good moisture being received and temperatures gradually increasing across the sowing areas, we expect to see pressure on stock over the coming weeks," she said.
Barenbrug strategic marketing and innovation manager Peter Sullivan said demand was greater than anticipated.
"Given some of the supply challenges from our competitors, the demand that we've experienced in terms of actual forward orders and product out the door, is well in excess of what we'd anticipated," Mr Sullivan said.
"For this year, we carried significant levels of inventory into the season - certainly more than we expected to sell," Mr Sullivan said.
"The questions that we were asking ourselves around carrying too much inventory are now well and truly gone."
Mr Sullivan said "sporadic supply" from competitors created a gap in the market.
"We're probably one of the players that's been able to capitalise on that because we've got stock on the floor from the previous season," he said.
He said the situation highlighted the reliance on "the big two" and the importance of healthy competition in the marketplace.
"The dynamic that we've got going with Pacific Seeds and Pioneer as a collective industry - we're just so reliant on them that, if there is an issue, we really feel it and there's there's a big knock on effect."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
