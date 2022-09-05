There were 447 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market continued its firming trend, with all descriptions of cattle selling well.
Clarence Smith, Flagstone Creek, sold pens of Brangus cows for $2360, $2050, $1860, $1760 and $1600, and lines of steer calves for $1490 and $1395. Deb Emmerson, Thornton, sold milk tooth Charbray heifers for $1840.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold aged PTIC Droughtmaster cows for $1880. Doug and Louise Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais backgrounder steers for $1750 and $1590. Maguire Brothers, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais weaners, with steers making $1580 and heifers $1460. Jim O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray steer calves for $1375.
Mick and Maree Coogan, Mt Whitestone, sold Limousin cows and calves for $2540 and weaner steers for $1510. Daniel Richards, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers, six to seven months, for $1500, $1470 and $1420. Trevor Schultz, Lowood, sold Limousin heifers for $1610.
