Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brangus cows reach $2360 at Laidley

September 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers that sold for $1430 at Laidley. Picture supplied

There were 447 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.