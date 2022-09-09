Santa Gertrudis are a vital link in the chain of operations within the Clovely Estate business in the South Burnett.
The multi-faceted business is owned and managed by Brett Heading and Susan Mercer, while their livestock manager Chris Grant oversees the day to day running of the breeding program.
Their holdings include Highfields at Cloyna, and Barambah Station, Clovely Estate and West Barambah, all near Goomeri.
Mr Grant said their rainfall has been well above average to date this year.
"We've received 889mm so far, which has unfortunately led to flood damage. This rain in combination with winter frosts has put us in a green drought. However, it should lead to an outstanding spring and summer. The cattle have been holding their own through the conditions," he said.
Mr Heading said the Santa Gertrudis's fertility, ability to survive the dry, finish well and meet market requirements has made the breed central to their breeding program.
"They have the right temperament to perform in the feedlot and on pasture. They can handle ticks and flies with minimal treatment, and hold their own against wild dogs."
His association with the breed stretches back to his grandfather Sir James Headings' Illawarra Shorthorns, which was converted to a Santa Gertrudis program in 1962.
"Dad was also a stock and station agent for Mactaggarts. He was the auctioneer at the first Eidsvold Station on-property sale in 1957. Our relationship with that stud continues to this day.
"There hasn't been many years that we haven't bought Eidsvold genetics. These cattle are raised in forest country so they handle our environment well, with minimal handling."
They usually buy three or four bulls at Rick and Alice Greenup's sale each year.
"We like to buy from the sale as we know they've gone through Rick's selection process. They're good people who produce great cattle."
Mr Grant said while the breeding herd is predominantly pure Santa Gertrudis, they have tried various crossbreeds with Euro bulls over the years to keep up with ever changing market trends.
"Lately we've been joining black and red Angus bulls to the Santas with good results ensuing. However, none of the crosses have stood out enough for us to fully convert in that direction. The pure Santa Gertrudis suit our current markets well."
He said while they usually join from November to March, the drought that started in 2019 threw the calving window off kilter.
"We should have everything back in line at next calving. We managed to get through the drought without culling or destocking many cattle. The way prices went, calves were still valuable. Our current herd numbers are where they should be and our fertility rate should be close to 85 per cent, which is standard."
Steers are targeted to the Teys EU Grassland market at zero to two-tooth at 320kg carcase weight, though they do also go as four-tooths.
"We get a good premium selling this way. Depending on seasonal conditions we also sell store cattle to the feedlots via the Murgon Saleyards. Cull heifers go that way as well.
Mr Grant said they'll continue to primarily target the Grassland market, as it suits the country and cattle.
"We just need to keep on top of MSA grading as we go along, which we're doing by selecting bulls that will pass that process. Along with the seasonal extremes, that is the toughest part of the program here."
Mr Heading and Dr Mercer have a vision for the business, which is on the cusp of being realised.
"As well as the cattle country, we also have a vineyard and olive grove on Moffatdale, near Murgon. Here we produce wine for the Clovely Estate label, while developing our gin and vodka products under the banner of South Burnett Distillers," Dr Mercer said.
"We produce our own base spirit from our Semillon wine. This is then utilised for our varieties of gin and vodka, which we've only just released," she said.
Mr Heading said they showcase the wine range through their restaurant in Moffatdale at Vineyard Cellar Door, with platters and wood fired pizzas offered.
"We're also in the planning process to open a Argentinian grill-style restaurant in Goomeri, featuring locally sourced produce, as well as a gin and vodka bar in a setting featuring the garden botanicals we're using in those products," he said.
"The end goal is for guests to be able to enjoy a gin or vodka mix at the bar, feast on a great quality Santa steak, then finish the night with a wine from our extensive range of options."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
