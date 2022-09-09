When hunger strikes at the Carnarvon Classic be sure to head to the Rolleston Saleyards canteen to grab a bite and support a great community-centric cause.
The canteen team have in the past sent all proceeds made, minus expenses, through the sale of food and drinks sold at the Carnarvon Classic and other stud sales to worthwhile causes such as the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Advertisement
This year's proceeds will be going towards renovating The Old Post Office at Beazley Park, in Rolleston, with the aim of developing an arts centre, said Rolleston Livestock and Grain spokesperson, Alexandra York, who with her husband Jeff York and business partner Jason Simmons, revitalised the Rolleston yards.
"We'll be raising funds for this project through four sales this year. We're hoping to hit at least $6000. If the other sales are anything like the Moongana Santa Gertrudis Sale on August 31 where we sold 95 burgers then we'll likely exceed that amount," Mrs York said.
On September 12 the yards will play host to the Rolleston Santa Gertrudis and Angus Sale, followed by the Carnarvon Classic on September 20, then the Meldon Park Simmental Bull Sale on September 27.
"We're expecting a big crowd for the Carnarvon Classic so I hope all who attend bring their appetites. The chef at the Baralaba Hotel has shared his Baralaba Burger recipe and mentored the ladies on how to build one. They'll be a highlight in the canteen in September."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.