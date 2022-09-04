Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Australian casual harvest positions available in the thousands

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
September 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvest casual Enoch Fandrich will be returning to work at GrainFlow in NSW when the upcoming crop is ready.

THE GRAINS industry is feverishly working to find tens of thousands of harvest casuals to fill roles both on farm and at grain receival sites.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.