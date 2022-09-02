RAIN failed to dampen buyers' demand at Warren and Lana Stiff's inaugural Broadwater Angus Progressive Genetics bull sale at Warwick on Friday.
Solid competition from mostly local commercial operators pushed the average over $12,000 at the Stiff family's first on-property sale at 'Broadwater' and successfully christened their newly completed selling facility.
Broadwater Angus principal Warren Stiff said he was very appreciative of the strong local support and the positive feedback he received about his breeding program.
"Their support vindicated the direction we are heading in terms of producing good commercial bulls that represent excellent value for money," Mr Stiff said.
Auctioneer Matt Grayson, George and Fuhrmann, Warwick, cleared the entire run of 37 bulls for a $12,027 average and for a gross of $445,000.
Mr Grayson said to achieve a total clearance first up was a great result and the fact that these bulls will be out there working was their main aim.
The $26,000 top-selling bull, Broadwater Southern Cross SO2, a high growth son of American import in V A R Discovery 2240, ranked highly in the 400 and 600 day weights and was bought by Jonathan, Jane and Charles Carson, Bondoola, Goondiwindi.
The Carsons bought another two bulls, Broadwater Phoenix R22, a low birth weight son of G A R Phoenix (USA) for $20,000 to use over heifers and the homebred bull in Broadwater Shockwave SO4 for $17,000.
Family spokesman Charles Carson said he was looking for optimum growth performance and early weight gaining ability and bulls capable of producing progeny which finished early as they market their weaners through the online platforms.
P H Pastoral of Toowoomba paid the $24,000 next best money for Broadwater Ashland R33, a son of G A R Ashland (USA) with explosive growth figures and was ranked in the top one percent across most categories.
Their other purchase at $20,000 was the only son of sire sensation Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 in the catalogue and represented excellent value considering what they are currently making in the marketplace.
One of the multiple buyers was John Rice, Woodlands, Greenmount, who bought five quality herd improvers for a $7800 average.
Selling agents were George and Fuhrmann of Warwick and branches and the sale was interfaced through AuctionsPlus.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
