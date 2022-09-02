Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Broadwater Angus hosts first bull sale

By Peter Lowe
Updated September 2 2022 - 10:46am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abigail and Lana Stiff of Broadwater Angus, buyer Charles Carson, Warren Stiff and Matt Grayson, George and Fuhrmann, Warwick with the $26,000 top-selling Broadwater Southern Cross SO2. Picture by Peter Lowe

RAIN failed to dampen buyers' demand at Warren and Lana Stiff's inaugural Broadwater Angus Progressive Genetics bull sale at Warwick on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.