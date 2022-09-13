Queensland Country Life
Be vigilant in monitoring

By Future Beef
September 13 2022 - 8:00pm
It is vital for producers to understand the impact of worms on their flock's productivity and ensure they have a worm management plan.

Queensland sheep and wool producers are being warned to prepare for increased worm burdens this summer.

