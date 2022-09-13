Queensland sheep and wool producers are being warned to prepare for increased worm burdens this summer.
The current Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) outlook is forecasting above-median rainfall for most of Australia between August and October, with minimum temperatures likely to be above median.
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries extension officer Jed Sommerfield said forecast rainfall in spring meant producers must be vigilant with monitoring and increase the frequency of worm checks in their flock.
"Prolonged favourable conditions will create an opportune environment for increased survival and multiplication of worms in sheep, with high moisture levels in the soil and substantial vegetation cover on paddocks limiting the chance of these parasites being exposed to the usually lethal sun in summer," he said.
"There are several things producers should keep a look out for this spring and summer period."
Common visual indicators include: scours and subsequent weight loss; swelling under the jaw - which is commonly referred to as "bottle jaw"; general lethargy; or - in more severe cases - collapse when being mustered and death.
But the most accurate indicator are the results from a faecal worm egg count.
Mr Sommerfield said this would give you a clear indication of the number of worm eggs and the worm burden in your sheep.
"A worm egg count (WEC) test will alert producers to the scale of worm burden and give them the information they need to make informed management decisions, particularly around drenching," he said.
Mr Sommerfield said this was highlighted during a recent conversation with a Queensland sheep producer, who said: "I was desperate. After finding a weaner with symptoms of worms, my first reaction was to drench. I did a worm egg count, which indicated a low worm burden, and I saved myself the cost and effort of mustering and drenching."
Mr Sommerfield said that while drenching was the most commonly used management practice for sheep with high WEC, it was important producers continually evaluated its effectiveness and checked for drench resistance in their flock.
"WormBoss has a quick and easy test to help check for drench resistance - DrenchCheck - where, following results of an initial WEC, producers drench their mob and send in another WEC sample for testing 14 days later," he said.
"The results will compare the effects of drenching on the worm egg count."
Leading Sheep is a partnership between Queensland's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Australian Wool Innovation and is supported by AgForce.
This article was produced by FutureBeef - a collaboration between Meat & Livestock Australia and the Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australian agriculture departments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.