Bettafield Charolais and Charbray stud's 2022 sale reaches $20,000 top

By Sheree Kershaw
September 2 2022 - 10:00pm
Vendor Stephen Kajewski, Bettafield Charolais and Charbray stud, Emerald, with the $20,000 sale topper, 23 month-old Bettafield Right-on, which sold to J and L Davison, Julia Creek. Picture by Sheree Kershaw.

EMERALD stud Bettafield Charolais and Charbray continued the strong start to the stud stock selling season in the state's Central highlands with a 98 per cent clearance at its 17th annual sale.

