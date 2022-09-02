EMERALD stud Bettafield Charolais and Charbray continued the strong start to the stud stock selling season in the state's Central highlands with a 98 per cent clearance at its 17th annual sale.
Held at the Emerald Ag-Grow bull selling complex on Friday, the sale featured 34 Charolais bulls and 20 Charbray bulls, which sold at an overall average of $12,350, which marked a significant lift from the 2021 sale average of over $3700 per head.
Vendors Alison and Stephen Kajewski, Bettafield, Emerald, offered an impressive line up showcasing 100pc polled genetics, which brought back repeat clients to the stands, along with some welcome new faces.
In the breakdown, 34 Charolais bulls sold to produce an average of $11,764, while the Charbray bulls averaged $13,350.
Top-priced accolades went to the homozygous polled red factor Charolais bull Bettafield Right-on,who topped the entire sale at $20,000 and was snapped up by J and L Davison, Helen Downs, Julia Creek.
Sired by Bettafield Magnum 6KCM16E and out of Bettafield G28 SKBG28, the 23-month-old weighed in at 792 kilograms, with an eye muscle area of 136 square centimeters, P8 and rib fats of 12mm and 10mm respectively, and an intramuscular fat of 4.6 per cent.
Right- on boasted a scrotal circumference of 44cm along with semen motility of 80pc.
The Davison family also took home the Charolais Herd bull Bettafield Riggs, a son of Palgrove Muchmore PKM349E RF for $16,000.
Volume buyer, Annandale Pastoral, Nebo secured one of the equal-second-top-priced Charolais bulls, paying $18,000 early in the day for Bettafield Ross.
A two-year-old rising son of Bettafield Malakoff 6KCM112E, who entered the selling ring at 826kg, with an EMA of 142sq cm.
Annandale Pastoral also purchased two bulls from the Charbray draft, which included $15,000 Bettafield Ralph, a 24 month old son of 4 Ways Kracker 4WCK4E.
Also selling to an equal-second-top-price of $18,000 was Bettafield Ranger, who was sired by Palgrove Muchmore PKM349E RF and out of Bettafield J78E 6KCJ78E.and sold to Bennigang Grazing, Marrigang, Clermont.
Bettafield Ringleader topped the Charbray section selling to repeat buyers Dale and Kasey Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia for $18,000.
Sired by Bettafield Jukebox 6KCJ41E and out of a Greendale cow W314, weighing 930 kilograms at just 24-months-old, he had an eye muscle area of 145sqcm and a scrotal measurement of 48cm.
Ringleader was described by the Neilsons as a "standout size with beautiful length".
"He is very correct with tremendous weight for age, everything is right about him," Mr Neilson said.
"They do really well out there, and they don't go backwards."
The Neilsons have been securing Bettafield genetics since 2013 and turn up year on year to secure Bettafield genetics to add to their commercial operation.
Buying in bulk on the day was JJ O'Dell, Colorado, Jericho, who took home six Charolais bulls to average $11,333, while R and T Kajewski, Springsure, snapped up five bulls for an average of $12,800.
Selling agent Greg Hardgrave, Country Co, Blackwater, who has been involved with the Bettafield sale since inception said: "the sale was a very strong result and it was pleasing to see the bulls go to such a wide spread in Queensland."
"Presentation was one of the best we have seen."
Vendor Stephen Kajewski said he was happy with how the bulls presented and that they presented good value for buyers.
'We know our bulls go out and do a fantastic job, and this is why our repeat buyers keep coming back," he said.
"It was great to again see the local support from CQ and a lot of bulls heading out west as far as Boulia and Julia Creek.
"Our bulls are bred in the tick, we don't spoil them, they are not overfed. These bulls can go straight out and straight into the paddock, they are ready to go.
"A bull was described to me a long time ago by a very good Charolais breeder, that a bull is a walking semen tank.
"He has to be able to walk and he has to have good semen. These are the two traits we have really put into our cattle over 30 years."
The sale was conducted by Maguires Real Estate and Livestock Pty Ltd, Emerald.
