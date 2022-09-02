A total 72 rams sold of the 80 offered at the sixth Queensland Australian White sale at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds on Friday.
Australian White rams met strong demand with plenty of buyers active at the sale.
Mark and Angela Davey, Springdale Australian Whites, Stanthorpe, had a great sale with 100 per cent clearance after their 40 rams averaged $2750.
Sale topper was Springdale 180138 sired by Tattykeel 190839, which was purchased by David and Michelle Murray, Boolara, Meandarra, who have been great supporters of the sale.
The $5400 ram had plenty of length and depth and weighed in at 106kg for a July 2021-drop.
Mr Murray purchased the ram due to his bone and shear growth for age and will run with his commercial Australian White flock.
He said he finds the temperament of the Aussie White more placid and that they deliver great hybrid vigor.
They run around 1800 cross bred ewes and are looking to improve the meat quality and productivity with the introductions of these Aussie White rams.
The $4000 second-top-price ram also went to repeat buyers Rodney and Rita Hilton at Texas.
He purchased this ram as he was very long, a great type and will use him in his commercial herd.
He purchased the ram to improve his ewes and said they were a bigger animal and had a good amount of bone and the temperament was a bonus with the Australian Whites.
Harel and Lisa Hollings, Keilah, Inglewood sold 72 of their 80 rams to average $1812 and top at $2600 for Keilah 758, which was sired by Redhill 1701060 and weighed 92kg and was purchased by Yallamundi Farms, Goondiwindi.
Yallamundi Farms purchased a total of six rams to average $3066 and DJ and MJ Hunter, Waroo Partnership, Garam NSW, purchase a total of 12 rams for an average of $1700.
Mark and Angela Davey said they were really happy with the results of the sale, they had a lot of repeat buyers return, which they said shows that the rams are doing their job and it's great to see new buyers as the operation continues to expand.
Mr Davey attributes the good growth rate of his rams to a ram they purchased from Tattykeel two years ago that they paid a bit of money for and a lot of his sons that sold today really impressed Mark.
Other buyers came from Longreach, Meandarra, Texas, Stanthorpe, Deepwater NSW and Emmaville, NSW.
Joint selling agents Elders, Ray White Livestock and TopX.
A total of five lots sold on AuctionsPlus.
