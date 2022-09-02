Queensland Country Life
Solid results for the Queensland Australian White Ram sale

Jane Lowe
By Jane Lowe
September 2 2022 - 11:00pm
Angela Davey with buyers Michelle and David Murray, Mark Davey, Springdale and Ray White Agent

A total 72 rams sold of the 80 offered at the sixth Queensland Australian White sale at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds on Friday.

