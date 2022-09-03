There were more bulls to choose from and a higher average reached at this year's Bunya sale at the Coolabunia Sale Complex on Saturday.
The rain and wind wasn't enough to stop a healthy crowd from attending, helping the average jump an additional $1817 on last year.
From the 81 bulls offered, 80 sold to average $11,025 and top at $20,000 twice for a 99pc clearance.
Don and Robyn Roberton, By-Mingo, Coalstoun Lakes, sold the equal top price bull By-Mingo Uric to Alan and Sue Fowler, Coalstoun Lakes.
A son of By-Mingo 6292 and out of By-Mingo 17/54, Uric is 22-months old, weighs 740kg, has a 40cm scrotal circumference, 12mm and 9mm in the P8 and rib fat, 135sq cm eye muscle area and 5.7pc in the intramuscular fat.
Bronwyn Betts and Michael Hawkins, Nindethana, Camp Mountain, sold the other sale topper, Ninedethana Melvin, to Terry Piggott, Aldinga, Rolleston.
Melvin is a son of Hamadra Headliner and is out of Haigslea Harriett.
The 22-month-old weighs 776kg, has a scrotal circumference of 39.5cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 14mm and 12mm respectively, an eye muscle area of 140sq cm, and an IMF percentage of 5.1.
There were also two second-top price bulls, with Derek Mays, Tomawill Droughtmasters, selling Tomawill Felix to R&J Underwood for $18,000.
Vale View Droughtmasters then sold Vale View Elvis 2 to John Mewing for $18,000.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
