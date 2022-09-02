The Birdsville Race Club has one again breathed a sigh of relief, after the announcement that it will kick-start the legendary race carnival tomorrow - after heavy rain forced postponement of the race program by a day.
Strong winds and easing rain have improved track conditions, while thousands of punters in and around Birdsville have eagerly partied and revelled in festivities despite muddy campsites and sodden shoes.
The exact race program for tomorrow is yet to be finalised after several last minute scratching's by the racing stewards, but will definitely feature the headline televised TAB Birdsville Cup.
This weekend marks the 140th anniversary edition of the Birdsville Races - fondly referred to an the 'Melbourne Cup of the Outback'.
"We are thrilled to moving ahead with a day of racing tomorrow after the weather gods threw us some curveballs over the past few days," Vice president of the Birdsville Race Club, Gary Brook said.
"Thankfully, conditions have improved and we've been working hard to ready the track for an awesome days of racing and festivities as we celebrate 140 years of the Birdsville Races.
"We thank all our punters and partners for their patience and support - and we can't wait to host everyone for one cracker of an outback party!"
The Birdsville Race Club and Racing Queensland are also looking at all available options for rescheduling any postponed Day 1 races to this Sunday, September 4.
Further announcements will be made tomorrow.
Even with the postponement of Friday's meeting, spirits remained high among revellers - with many making the most of their outback experience after long haul drives from capital cities and far away towns and regions.
