Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Birdsville revellers will get their party trackside after all

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong winds and easing rain have improved the Birdsville track conditions with authorities giving the go-ahead nod to tomorrow's TAB Birdsville Cup meeting. Picture Roxy Weston, RVR Photography.

The Birdsville Race Club has one again breathed a sigh of relief, after the announcement that it will kick-start the legendary race carnival tomorrow - after heavy rain forced postponement of the race program by a day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.