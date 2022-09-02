The Women of Lot Feeding - Beef Bling and Bowtie Ball has become a must attend social event on the feedlot calendar and 300 guests attended this year's event at Clifford Park last Saturday night.
WOLF President Kym Ryan welcomed the guests and said in the past 12 months, both lotfeeding and agriculture have experienced some trying times, from widespread droughts to unprecedented floods, from good cattle prices to bad crop seasons.
Advertisement
"As well there has been COVID again and now industry is on high alert for foot and mouth disease," she said.
Australian Community Media's Ashley Walmsley, 'aka The Ringer' was Master of Ceremonies for the night and entertained the crowd with his special style of comedy and poetry.
He versed guests with the politically correct version of well-known children's books such as the Hungry Caterpillar and the Little Engine That Could and gave the crowd a full episode of Landline in four minutes.
People travelled from as far as Clermont, Brisbane, Kilcoy, Roma and everywhere in between to attend the event.
Clifford Park Twilight Races again provided the backdrop to create a great opportunity for people to network, catch up with old friends and make new ones.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.