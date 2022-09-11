Due to the increasing demand for black cattle, cattleman Michael Turner is gradually upping the Brangus genetics running through his commercial crossbreeding program.
Mr Turner and his wife, Kim, with their children, have been running cattle on agistment on Hillgrove, 60km north of Gin Gin, in the Bundaberg region, for close to 20 years.
His brother Noel Turner also agists on the same property, and they both help their mother, Joan Turner, with her herd at Lowmead, 70km north of Bundaberg.
While the family sells their cattle together they run their breeding operations separately from one another.
A former tree plantation, the undulating country on Hillgrove consists of close to 80 per cent improved pastures.
Mr Turner said this country has been flourishing so far this year due to the wonderful season they've had.
"I don't recall seeing it this wet here. Especially through the winter months. The grass is looking great and we're getting a good body of feed," he said.
Mr Turner said the Brangus appeals due to its hardiness and its natural hybrid vigour.
"For our country, and to contend with the ticks and flies, we require some Brahman content in the article we produce. I've been liking the results of joining the Brangus bulls to the Brahman breeders."
We'll continue to go more towards Brangus in the next few years as the demand is only continuing to increase for Bos Indicus crossbred cattle."
Mr Turner leaves the bulls in the paddock all-year-round, and said his numbers are where he wants them at present.
"We cull where needed with temperament being the priority. Empties don't get a second chance.
"We have some challenges with getting our first calf heifers PTIC for their second go around, but overall our calving rate is consistently close to 80pc.
"By culling the underperforming breeders from our herd we're continuing to get better and better results in relation to conception."
The Turners sell the Brangus infused steers at 250 to 280kg, and cull heifers slightly lighter, through the Miriam Vale Saleyards.
"At present I don't see the value in keeping cattle on to bullock weights when the prices are as they are for weaners. We always get good returns for our weaner steers at Miriam Vale via Nutrien."
The family won champion pen of steers at the annual Miriam Vale show and sale in June this year. Their line of Brangus x Brahman, number two steers, returned $1760 per head.
"We've always managed to do well at that event. It's good to know we're on the right track with the article we're producing."
To improve the Brangus genetics in his herd Mr Turner has been attending the Central Brangus Classic sale since its early years.
"I don't go every year, but it's my main destination for Brangus bulls. Noel picked up a couple there last year and I'm planning to go back for this year's sale.
"A lot of the bulls offered there are bred on coastal country, which is our preference as they then acclimatise quickly here and don't lose condition.
"There are no bad bulls at the sale. They're good value for the price we pay."
At the sale he looks for bulls with plenty of bone and length.
"This is especially important when we're joining them to Brahman cows as we're then getting more weight into the resulting crossbred progeny."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
