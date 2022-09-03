Faces from the Big S and Nioa/RL Pastoral sales

There was plenty of action for Santa Gertrudis lovers on the Darling Downs on Thursday.
The 48th annual Big S sale kicked off morning festivities at the Allora Showgrounds, then plenty of the crowd moved on to the nearby Talgai Homestead for the inaugural Nioa/RL Pastoral production sale.
History was made at Talgai, with the Santa breed price record being reset at $160,000.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
